Illumio Named a Leader in Microsegmentation by Independent Research Firm

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) company, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Microsegementation Solutions, Q3 2024 report. Illumio achieved the highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories following a rigorous evaluation of 11 microsegmentation vendors. Illumio also received the highest scores possible, defined as superior relative to others in this evaluation, in 16 out of the 23 evaluated criteria.



Described as “the original microsegmentation specialist” by Forrester in the report, Illumio was purpose-built to prevent attackers from moving laterally once they breach an organization. As Forrester notes, “Illumio wants every organization to realize a future without high-profile breaches. To help advance this lofty goal, Illumio has delivered a wide and deep raft of operational and security improvements in two years and has hundreds more features coming.”

“Illumio was founded to rethink how organizations protect themselves, focusing not on preventing breaches, but containing cyber attacks and ransomware so they don’t escalate into catastrophic disasters,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO of Illumio. “With the customer driving our perspective since the beginning, we have been at the forefront of the microsegmentation market, and we believe adoption and Illumio are still in the very early days of the journey. Continued recognition of our innovation and market leadership is a testament to our incredible team and a strong endorsement of our customer-led approach and strategy.”

According to the Forrester Research report, “We're living in the golden age of microsegmentation.” Additionally, “Large organizations with mature cybersecurity programs that are on a Zero Trust journey or are bolstering defenses against ransomware should put Illumio at the top of their shortlist.”

Additional spotlight analysis of Illumio from the Forrester report:

“Illumio excels at the operational aspects of microsegmentation”

“…it is visually informative and the most powerful (UI) we evaluated”

“Reference customers uniformly rave about the policy management and both precanned and customizable scheduled reporting”

“Where Illumio really shines is letting the operator perform incident response activities like quarantine, mass quarantine, and live recovery during an active attack”

The Illumio ZTS platform prevents breaches from spreading across clouds, endpoints, and data centers. By combining a proprietary graph that continually visualizes connectivity throughout the environment with AI-driven insights that discover and highlight anomalies and malicious connections, Illumio delivers immediate risk visibility. By then creating granular policies that only allow necessary connections to occur, Illumio’s microsegmentation capabilities automatically isolate breaches by reducing and restricting lateral movement either proactively or in response to an attack.

Illumio, the Zero Trust Segmentation Company, stops breaches and ransomware from spreading across the hybrid attack surface. The Illumio ZTS Platform visualizes all traffic flows between workloads, devices, and the internet, automatically sets granular segmentation policies to control communications, and isolates high-value assets and compromised systems proactively or in response to active attacks. Illumio protects organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 100 to small business, by stopping breaches and ransomware in minutes, saving millions of dollars in application downtime, and accelerating cloud and digital transformation projects.

