Gameday is HoneyBaked Day

Everyone knows that football and food go hand-in-hand, but hosting a watch party at home or tailgating can be a lot of work. Gameday hosts are looking for a one-stop shop for all of their needs – instead of spending hours visiting multiple stores to prepare, a one-stop resource can help keep the day stress-free and fun.

To help, HoneyBaked expanded their gameday menu this year and it includes everything hosts need to serve up the perfect gameday spread, whether you’re watching at home or at the game! Fans and hosts can choose from favorites like sliders, sandwiches, BBQ options, sides, desserts and of course, HoneyBaked’s signature ham with its sweet and crunchy glaze.

New this year to the gameday menu are HoneyBaked’s limited-time only Take & Bake Pulled Pork Cuban Sliders. It’s a twist on the classic Cuban sandwich. It features HoneyBaked’s BBQ pulled pork and Honey Baked Ham (the same one everyone knows and loves!). Just bake for 20 minutes.

Also new is HoneyBaked’s Gameday Boxes. Fans can save at least 10% on complete gameday meals with favorites like sliders, sandwiches, half boneless hams, sides, desserts and more – everything you need on gameday in a to-go style box. (Offer only valid at participating retail locations.)

HoneyBaked’s Bone-In Half Ham which will wow fans at any tailgate or watch party – it’s smoked for up to 24 hours and has HoneyBaked’s signature sweet and crunchy glaze. It’s the perfect centerpiece for any football gathering. Or, for a more portable option, the Honey Baked Boneless Ham™ – this easy-to-serve crowd pleaser has the same signature sweet and crunchy glaze you know and love, in a smaller size that makes it perfect on the go.

Throughout the fall, HoneyBaked will be activating on-site at College Football games with an eight-stop Tailgate Tour, including product sampling of their sliders and ham, premium branded giveaways, fun photo opportunities and more.

Tailgate tour stops, include:

8/31 - Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta, GA)

9/7 - NC State vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)

9/28 - Michigan vs. Minnesota (Ann Arbor, MI)

10/5 - Clemson vs. Florida State (Tallahassee, FL)

10/12 - Oklahoma vs. Texas (Dallas, TX)

10/19 - Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech (Atlanta, GA)

10/26 - Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss (Oxford, MS)

11/2 - Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)

For more information, you can visit HoneyBaked.com/gameday

About Laura Rutledge

Laura Rutledge is the host of ESPN’s year-round weekday NFL news and information show NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation. Since joining the company in 2014 as a reporter on SEC Network and ESPN, Rutledge has consistently expanded her portfolio. She was named host of NFL Live in June 2020 while also hosting SEC Nation – 2024 is her eighth year as host and ninth year with the show overall. Rutledge has been a sideline reporter for numerous NFL games as ESPN’s NFL portfolio continues to expand.

In addition to her NFL Live, SEC Nation and sideline reporting duties, Rutledge plays a large role in ESPN’s presentation of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games and NFL Draft coverage. Before joining NFL Live, Rutledge was a contributor on Get Up. She has also anchored SportsCenter and hosted red carpet coverage at both The Home Depot College Football Awards and the ESPYs. Additionally, Rutledge has contributed to ESPN and SEC Network’s live-event programming for college football, basketball, gymnastics, baseball and softball. She was a mainstay in ESPN’s extensive championship coverage surrounding the College Football Playoff, NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships, and both the Women’s College World Series and College World Series.

Rutledge has a broadcasting journalism degree from the University of Florida, where she also won the 2011 Red Barber Award for Excellence in Broadcasting at UF. Rutledge is an Ambassador for the Miracle League, an organization that builds baseball fields for children with disabilities.

Rutledge currently resides in Connecticut with her husband Josh Rutledge, a retired MLB infielder and now a current real estate agent with Coldwell Banker and owner of West Alabama Ford. They welcomed a daughter, Reese, in October 2019 and a son, Jack, in May 2023.

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.



