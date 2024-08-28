Copyleaks Hits 199% H1 YoY Revenue Growth As Company Leads The Charge in AI Integrity and Governance

This milestone reflects increasing demand for practical AI as the market expands.



NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks, a leading AI text analysis platform that empowers businesses and educational institutions to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of GenAI confidently, unveiled a series of groundbreaking innovations that led to its 199% H1 YoY revenue growth. Copyleaks has received numerous industry accolades that underscore its rapid expansion and leadership in AI-based content authentication, governance, and compliance.

“Our continued growth at Copyleaks, along with industry recognition, truly reflects our team’s dedication and our clients’ trust in our ability to help ensure content originality, integrity, and transparency,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and Co-founder of Copyleaks. “Our new offerings and the expansion of our leadership team highlight our drive to lead the way in AI integrity and governance, focusing on propelling innovation and expanding our global reach. I’m looking forward to seeing our next growth phase as we continue our commitment to advancing technology responsibly while upholding the highest security and compliance standards.”

Key Product Innovation

To address various industry needs, Copyleaks developed and deployed several innovative solutions to help navigate AI adoption and ensure authenticity and compliance.



AI Model Training: Enables developers and organizations to train private AI models with precision and security using high-quality human-generated content.

Enables developers and organizations to train private AI models with precision and security using high-quality human-generated content. Code Compliance: Verifies AI-generated source code and ensures it meets code compliance through license alerts that help safeguard intellectual property and avoid copyright infringement.

Verifies AI-generated source code and ensures it meets code compliance through license alerts that help safeguard intellectual property and avoid copyright infringement. GenAI IP Visibility: A key offering providing in-depth insights for publishers and similar entities to safeguard their intellectual property and verify the authenticity of AI-generated outputs.

A key offering providing in-depth insights for publishers and similar entities to safeguard their intellectual property and verify the authenticity of AI-generated outputs. AI Detector Enhancements: The award-winning AI Detector further improved its industry-leading accuracy and expanded its language support, now available in nearly 40 languages. Continued third-party validation ensured reliable performance across various applications.

Significant Growth and Industry Adoption

Copyleaks continues to experience unprecedented growth, with a 133% rise in its global enterprise user base and a 97% boost in new enterprise and educational clients. Copyleaks is seeing heightened demand and adoption from enterprises and universities that are concerned about transparency, integrity, and risks associated with GenAI.

Industry-Wide Recognition

Copyleaks achieved a significant milestone by debuting No. 330 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. This recognition reflects the company’s exceptional growth, marking it as one of the fastest-growing private businesses in the industry. The SIIA CODiE Awards recognized Copyleaks for Best AI-Driven Technology Solution, celebrating its excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Tech & Learning awarded Copyleaks Best of ISTE for its outstanding contributions and innovations at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference.

Enterprise Growth

Copyleaks announced two key executive hires this year that align with its ambitious growth strategy. With over 40 years of combined industry expertise, Thomas Adelgren joined as VP of Client Success, and Michael Smith joined as VP of Sales.

Furthermore, new hubs have been established in key international markets, including India, Thailand, Mexico, Germany, and the Middle East, further cementing Copyleaks global footprint and commitment to serving a worldwide clientele.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a leading AI text analysis platform empowering businesses and educational institutions to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of genAI confidently. With an award-winning suite of AI-powered tools trusted by millions, Copyleaks ensures AI governance, empowers responsible AI adoption, safeguards IP, protects intellectual property, and maintains academic integrity with comprehensive AI and plagiarism detection.

For additional information, visit our Web site or follow us on LinkedIn.