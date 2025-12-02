Copyleaks Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List for Best AI Implementation

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity, has made the Inc. Best in Business list in the Best AI Implementation category. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries.

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.



“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”

Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

In addition to the company recognition, Copyleaks co-founder and CTO, Yehonatan Bitton, has been named one of Inc.’s Business Leaders of the Year. Under his leadership, Copyleaks has launched the innovative feature of AI Logic , which provides the explanations behind AI text detection, displaying sources for matching AI-generated content. His technical vision and leadership have been central to driving the company’s growth, promoting responsible AI adoption, and setting new standards for content originality and integrity.

“Being named to Inc.’s Best in Business list for Best AI Implementation and Yehonatan named among Inc.’s Business Leaders of the Year are two tremendous honors and affirmations of our mission around AI transparency,” said Alon Yamin, Co-founder and CEO of Copyleaks. “As AI accelerates, the need for trust, verification, and responsible use has never been greater. This recognition reflects our commitment to building technology that protects originality, strengthens integrity, and empowers organizations to adopt AI safely and confidently.”

For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business .

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a global leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, Copyleaks helps millions of users across enterprises and education ensure responsible AI adoption, prevent plagiarism, and moderate harmful or fraudulent content with unmatched accuracy and scale. From classrooms to Fortune 500 companies, Copyleaks sets the standard for protecting intellectual property and building trust in the age of generative AI.

For additional information, visit our Website or follow us on LinkedIn .