STUDY: 48% of Students Admit Using AI in Violation of School Policies, but Don’t See It as Wrong

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , the leader in AI-powered content originality and authenticity, today announced the release of Part 2 of its 2025 AI in Education Trends Report, a comprehensive examination of the use of AI in education. Surveying more than 1,000 students across the United States, the research explores how AI has become a normalized and growing part of the student learning experience.

In Part 1, Copyleaks found that AI use is widespread and accelerating: 90% of students use AI for academic purposes, and nearly one-third (29%) use it on a daily basis. From brainstorming to summarizing, AI is now a mainstream study companion, underscoring the need for clear and responsible use policies.

Part 2 of the report examines how students navigate the use of AI alongside considerations of ethics, ownership, and academic integrity. While schools may approve certain AI tools, students’ views on acceptable use differ. Nearly half of students (48%) admit to using AI in ways that violate school policies, but did not consider it wrong. Additionally, 43% report that their final submissions are a mix of human and AI contributions, highlighting how blurred authorship has become.

“These results highlight that students are thinking critically about how they use AI, rather than simply following rules,” said Alon Yamin, co-founder and CEO of Copyleaks. “With nearly half admitting to using AI in ways that bend school policies, and many blending their own work with AI-generated content, it’s clear that the lines between human and AI authorship are shifting.”

Key findings from the report include:

Most students view AI plagiarism as context-dependent. While 72% agree that submitting AI-generated work without attribution constitutes plagiarism, 90% say the intent behind using AI matters, with 55% considering intent crucial and 35% stating it depends on the assignment. Ownership of Work: Students are navigating the line between their own work and AI-assisted content. The study found that 42% view AI-assisted work as a blend of their own input and AI contributions, 43% consider it entirely their own, and 11% believe it primarily belongs to the AI.

Students are turning to AI not just for efficiency, but as a versatile learning aid. 27% use it to save time, 25% to improve the quality of their writing or work, 16% to generate ideas, 13% to better understand complex topics, 8% to check their work, 8% to overcome writer’s block, and 2% to prepare for exams. Recognized Ethical Boundaries: Students identify clear limits on the use of AI. Two-thirds (67%) consider using AI to write an entire essay unethical, 51% view using AI to paraphrase existing text as unethical, and 46% believe using AI to complete exam questions crosses ethical boundaries.

The findings highlight that students are actively negotiating how to use AI responsibly, weighing efficiency, learning, and ethical considerations. While most recognize clear boundaries, such as writing full essays or paraphrasing without attribution, many also see room for context and intent to guide their decisions. AI is increasingly integrated into their workflow, blending with their own work and serving as a tool for idea generation, problem-solving, and learning, rather than simply a shortcut.

“Students are clearly weighing how to use AI in ways that support learning while respecting ethical boundaries,” continued Yamin. “They see value in AI for improving quality, generating ideas, and understanding complex topics, but they also recognize limits, such as completing full essays or exams with AI. This underscores the need for schools to offer guidance that balances practical use with academic integrity.”

For more information and to download the full survey report, please visit here .

About the Report

The Copyleaks 2025 AI in Education Trends Report examines the integration of AI in educational settings, focusing on how students interact with and perceive AI technologies. Surveying more than 1,000 students across the United States, the report provides insights into AI usage patterns, motivations, and adoption trends. By highlighting these developments, the report aims to identify areas where educational strategies can evolve to meet the technological landscape.

