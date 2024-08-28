Global Barcode Verifiers Market Size To Worth USD 12.96 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.51%

New York, United States , Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Barcode Verifiers Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.28 Billion in 2023 to USD 12.96 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the projected period.





Specialized instruments called barcode verifiers are used to evaluate the precision and quality of barcodes. They guarantee that barcodes satisfy industry requirements for print quality and readability, which is essential for effective data processing and collection. Barcode verifiers assess barcodes using a range of standards, such as contrast, edge definition, and modulation, which impact the code's readability by a scanner. To find problems like distortion, missing pieces, or incorrect proportions, they compare the printed barcode to a set of predetermined standards. This procedure lessens the chance of mistakes occurring in sales transactions, inventory control, and other automated procedures that use barcodes. Verifiers play an essential role in preserving the integrity of data systems and preventing supply chain interruptions by making sure barcodes comply with industry standards. However, one significant downside is that barcode verifiers can be costly, especially for small enterprises or groups with limited resources.

Global Barcode Verifiers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Portable Barcode Verifier, Desktop Barcode Verifier), By Verification Method (Manual Barcode Verifiers, Automatic Barcode Verifiers), By Application (Packing Printing Industry, Quality Control Department, Manufacturing & Retailing Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The portable barcode verifiers segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global barcode verifiers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global barcode verifiers market is divided into portable barcode verifiers and desktop barcode verifiers. Among these, the portable barcode verifier segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the global barcode verifiers market during the projected timeframe. This is due to their decreased operational expenses and the longer life span are all factors driving the segment's growth in the coming years.

The automatic verifier segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global barcode verifiers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the verification method, the global barcode verifiers market is divided into manual barcode verifiers and automatic barcode verifiers. Among these, the automatic verifier segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global barcode verifiers market during the projected timeframe. These verifiers automate the verification process boost productivity and streamline the operational activities are all factors driving the segment's growth in the coming years.

The quality control department segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global barcode verifiers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global barcode verifiers market is divided into the packing printing industry, quality control department, and manufacturing & retailing industry. Among these, the quality control department segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global barcode verifiers market during the projected timeframe. These verifiers check product abnormalities as per the guidelines and their compliance with stricter norms and regulations are all factors driving the segment's growth in the coming years.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global Barcode Verifiers market over the projected timeframe.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global barcode verifiers market over the predicted timeframe. The region is at the junction of highly developed communication networks and easily available high-speed internet. The highly developed technological infrastructure in the area and the quick growth of the consumer goods industry will increase the use of barcode verifiers in the retail sector.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global Barcode Verifiers market during the projected timeframe. Barcode verifiers are becoming increasingly popular in the region as a result of increased investment in infrastructure development and the thriving e-commerce and retail sectors.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Barcode Verifiers Market include Cognex Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Axicon Auto ID Ltd, RJS Technologies, Webscan Inc., Stratix Corporation, REA VERIFIER, Microscan Systems, Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., OPTO Engineering, Printronix Auto ID, SICK AG, Omron Microscan Systems, Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In August 2024, Stratix introduced the Xaminer Pro, a sophisticated barcode verifier that automatically distinguishes between symbols and does not require daily calibration, consequently increasing accuracy and user-friendliness.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Barcode Verifiers Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Barcode Verifiers Market, By Type

Portable Barcode Verifier

Desktop Barcode Verifier

Global Barcode Verifiers Market, By Verification Method

Manual Barcode Verifiers

Automatic Barcode Verifiers

Global Barcode Verifiers Market, By Application

Packing Printing Industry

Quality Control Department

Manufacturing & Retailing Industry

Global Barcode Verifiers Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



