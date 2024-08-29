US Food Delivery Services Industry Research Report 2024: Competition Intensifies as Companies Battle on Price and Service - Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demands, Business Locations

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Delivery Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 29.5% over the past five years, to reach an estimated $13.9bn in 2024

Overall, industry revenue is expected to increase 29.5% to $13.9 billion over the five years to 2024, including 3.0% growth in 2024 alone. However, the workforce expansion during COVID-19 has also boosted industry wages significantly, cutting industry profit. In 2024, industry profit is expected to reach 1.6% of industry revenue.



Food delivery services on the rise Companies in the Food Delivery Services industry offer local food delivery services and act as middlemen between end customers and restaurants. Food delivery services have benefited from the Internet boom and technological advancements in mobile software. The user-friendly interface of the mobile application has enabled food delivery service companies to draw new customers to try food delivery services. The industry especially enjoyed a substantial surge in demand during COVID-19 as people complied with the social distancing order. By offering no-contact delivery, customers can enjoy the food from their homes.



Food delivery service has expanded strongly over the past five years.

Industry services benefited from the increasing number of internet users and mobile device owners. Despite food delivery service companies offering both delivery and pickup services, customers will choose one or another when placing an order.

Therefore, demand for these services moves in the opposite direction. The industry is highly competitive as food delivery service companies offer almost identical core services.

As a result, industry competition is mainly based on price and customer service.

The industry will face potential challenges

Industry demand is anticipated to be somewhat pressured by an increase in the healthy eating index. As consumers have become increasingly aware of issues related to weight, nutrition, and food safety, they will eventually reduce the purchase of food away from home, including on food delivery services.

