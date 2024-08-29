US Food Delivery Services Industry Research Report 2024: Competition Intensifies as Companies Battle on Price and Service - Supply Chain, Products & Services, Demands, Business Locations

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Delivery Services in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 29.5% over the past five years, to reach an estimated $13.9bn in 2024
Overall, industry revenue is expected to increase 29.5% to $13.9 billion over the five years to 2024, including 3.0% growth in 2024 alone. However, the workforce expansion during COVID-19 has also boosted industry wages significantly, cutting industry profit. In 2024, industry profit is expected to reach 1.6% of industry revenue.
Food delivery services on the rise Companies in the Food Delivery Services industry offer local food delivery services and act as middlemen between end customers and restaurants. Food delivery services have benefited from the Internet boom and technological advancements in mobile software. The user-friendly interface of the mobile application has enabled food delivery service companies to draw new customers to try food delivery services. The industry especially enjoyed a substantial surge in demand during COVID-19 as people complied with the social distancing order. By offering no-contact delivery, customers can enjoy the food from their homes.
Trends and Insights
- Food delivery service has expanded strongly over the past five years.
- Industry services benefited from the increasing number of internet users and mobile device owners. Despite food delivery service companies offering both delivery and pickup services, customers will choose one or another when placing an order.
- Therefore, demand for these services moves in the opposite direction. The industry is highly competitive as food delivery service companies offer almost identical core services.
- As a result, industry competition is mainly based on price and customer service.
Trends and Insights
- The industry will face potential challenges
- Industry demand is anticipated to be somewhat pressured by an increase in the healthy eating index. As consumers have become increasingly aware of issues related to weight, nutrition, and food safety, they will eventually reduce the purchase of food away from home, including on food delivery services.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7upcf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.