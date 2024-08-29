Circular Economy of the Battery Recycling Global Market 2024-2030: Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) with Refurbished & Repurposed Used EV Batteries in Stationary Applications

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circular Economy of the Battery Recycling Market, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The massive demand for battery supply results in high consumption of resources, some of which are scarce. It is therefore essential to extend the battery life cycle through efficient collection, sorting, refurbishment, repurposing and reuse as well as to incorporate efficient battery recycling at the end of its life to support self-driving supply chains.
The key developments supporting ongoing growth of the global battery market are the development of a complete, self-running, efficient, and transparent battery value chain, including sustainable sourcing of materials and components, use, reuse, selective collection at the end of life, and efficient recycling.
This study's main objective is to help readers understand the major role of developing a circular economy in the battery industry across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. The top 3 battery application segments, which comprise the 5 battery categories, analyzed in this study are transportation, stationary, and consumer electronics.
The analysis covers the volume of batteries generated by 5 top categories globally, current battery waste collection and recycling rates, and the potential for battery reuse (refurbishment, second use, and repurposing) and recycling market development. The revenue forecast dedicated to the development of a circular economy for batteries focuses on collection and transportation, sorting, reuse, and recycling. The growth analysis is based on the doing-more-with-less approach and the 6P framework that comprises policies, products, processes, people/personas, partnerships, and platforms.
The study assesses various technological advancements that help to push efficiency across the circular economy of batteries, including digitalization of the supply chains, manufacturing, use and reuse, and end-of-life management, with technologies and services such as digital material passport, life-cycle assessment tools, robotics, AI-based sorting, and data analytic platforms.
The study also includes detailed analysis of key growth accelerators, with examples of companies to watch. The study period is 2020 to 2030 using a base year of 2023.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Digital Battery Passport
- Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) with Refurbished & Repurposed Used EV Batteries in Stationary Applications
- Intelligent Battery Sorting for Effective End-of-life Management
- Battery Intelligence Platform for Smart Maintenance
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Geographic Coverage
- Market Definitions
- Potential for Circular Economy of Batteries across the Transportation Segment
- Potential for Circular Economy of Batteries across the Stationary Segment
- Potential for Circular Economy of Batteries across the Consumer Electronics Segment
- Key Competitors
- Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators in Circular Economy of Batteries
- Growth Metrics
- Key Takeaways
- Key Battery Applications: End-user Analysis
- Sustainability and Circular Economy of the Battery Repair, Reuse, & Recycling Market: 6P Framework
- Circular Economy of Batteries across the Value Chain
- Circular Economy of Batteries: Growth Opportunities in Upstream Processes
- Circular Economy of Batteries: Growth Opportunities in Midstream Processes
- Circular Economy of Batteries: Growth Opportunities in Downstream Processes
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Demand Forecast
- Demand Forecast by Application
- Demand Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Generation, Collection & Recovery, and Recovery Rate
- Volume Forecast for End-of-life Battery Generation by Region
- Volume Forecast of End-of-life Battery Collection & Recovery by Region
- End-of-life Battery Recycling Volume Forecast by Region
- End-of-life Battery Reuse Volume Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast of End-of-life Battery Generation by Application
- Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Stationary
- Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Transportation
- Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Consumer Electronics
- End-of-life Battery Management Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- End-of-life Battery Recycling Revenue Forecast by Region
- End-of-life Battery Reuse Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End-of-Life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Transportation
- Revenue Forecast by End-of-Life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Stationary
- Revenue Forecast by End-of-Life Battery Recycling and Reuse: Consumer Electronics
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Examples of Partnerships across the Circular Economy of Batteries Ecosystem
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in Europe
- EU Roadmap to the Circular Economy of Batteries
- Demand Forecast
- Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast
- Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Revenue Forecast
- End-of-life Battery Revenue Forecast by Recycling and Reuse
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Case Study: Companies to Watch: Growth Accelerators for Li-Ion Battery Recycling Development in Europe
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in APAC
- Battery Demand Forecast
- Endo-of-life Battery Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast
- End-of-life Battery Volume Forecast by Recycling and Reuse
- End-of-life Battery Management Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in the Americas
- Demand Forecast
- End-of-Life Battery Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast
- Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Overview of Circular Economy of Batteries in MEA
- Demand Forecast
- End-of-life Battery Generation and Collection & Recovery Volume Forecast
- Volume Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- End-of-life Battery Management Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-of-life Battery Recycling and Reuse
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
