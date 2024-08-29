Daxor Corporation Announces Launch of BVA Program at Mid-South Largest Integrated Network

Community Hospital Purchases BVA Analyzer With Focus on Improving Outpatient Heart Failure Care

Oak Ridge, TN, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces the expansion of its blood volume analysis (BVA) technology through the acquisition of the BVA analyzer. This advancement not only enhances revenue streams, but also sets the stage for projected accelerated sales growth for the rest of the year.

A rural 339-bed community hospital in northwest Mississippi, part of the Mid-South's largest integrated delivery network, has acquired a BVA analyzer for outpatient heart failure care. This acquisition is critical for enhancing patient outcomes in a region where access to specialized care can be limited. In 2021, the United States recorded 173.8 heart disease deaths per 100,000 people, while Mississippi saw a notably higher rate of 324.4 deaths per 100,000. As a result, many hospitals in affected regions are seeking to enhance the quality of care by incorporating BVA testing.

“Outpatient heart failure care is essential for proactive management, early intervention, and continuous monitoring, which are key to preventing hospitalizations, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs," said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President. “Our BVA diagnostic provides 98% accurate actionable data to guide fluid management decisions, enabling providers to create personalized care plans – helping patients effectively manage this chronic condition while maintaining their quality of life."

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100™ (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

