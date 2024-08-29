Wi-Fi Chipset Market to Reach USD 37.16 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Connectivity Standards and Expanding Applications | SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size and Overview:

According to the SNS Insider, The Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size was valued at USD 23.78 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 37.16 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.11% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Wi-Fi chipsets market has grown significantly because of the increasing demand for wireless connections in various devices and industries. Wi-Fi chipsets are crucial in facilitating wireless communication in devices and are necessary for the seamless transfer of data through wireless networks. The healthcare industry is utilizing Wi-Fi chipsets to improve patient care and increase operational efficiency. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) plays a major role in funding healthcare research and driving technological progress. In the year 2023, NIH provided funding exceeding USD 50 billion, with a considerable portion designated for technological research. Similarly, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) designated approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2023 to progress medical countermeasures and technologies, with a focus on vaccines and diagnostics. Wireless communication enables the integration of various medical devices, enabling real-time monitoring of patient vital signs, remote diagnostics, and telemedicine services.





Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023 USD 23.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 37.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.11% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Company Profiles Broadcom Inc., MediaTek Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V, On Semiconductor Co, Cisco Systems Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Extreme Networks, D-Link, Intel Corporation Key Growth Drivers • Smart Homes and IoT Drive the Surging Demand for Wi-Fi Chipsets.
• Miniaturization and Energy Efficiency Driving Innovation in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market.

• Miniaturization and Energy Efficiency Driving Innovation in the Wi-Fi Chipset Market.

Key Market Segments in Focus: Analyzing the Forces Driving Expansion and Innovation

By MIMO Configuration:

In 2023, the SU-MIMO sector captured 54% of the market. This dominance is due to its ability for one device to utilize numerous antennas simultaneously to enhance the speed of data transfer. It is most effective in low-usage regions when a single device requires a dependable, robust connection. SU-MIMO technology is widely utilized in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as in high-end routers for applications requiring robust performance in the Wi-Fi chipset sector.

By IEEE Standard:

In 2023, the 802.11ax, also known as Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, dominated with a market share exceeding 36%. Wi-Fi 6 was developed to enhance network efficiency, speed, and capacity, providing speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps and performing effectively in densely populated areas. Intel's integration of Wi-Fi 6E chipsets in different laptops and desktops enhances connectivity and performance in busy network environments.

By Band:

In 2023, single and dual-band Wi-Fi chipsets held a 55% revenue share due to their widespread compatibility and frequent use in different consumer electronics. These chipsets operate on either the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequencies, with dual-band devices offering both bands for improved performance and reduced disturbances. Their chipsets are employed in gadgets that require a reliable wireless connection in different environments, such as the Broadcom BCM43684, which supports dual-band Wi-Fi to enhance speed and coverage.

North America Dominated Wi-Fi Chipset Market in 2023; Asia-Pacific Set for Rapid Growth Through 2032

North America dominated the Wi-Fi chipset market with a 45% market share in 2023, due to its cutting-edge technology, widespread smart device use, and strong IoT application penetration. In the US, the region's significant research and development work boosts Wi-Fi technology advancements, establishing it as a leading market contender. North America's dominance is further strengthened by the presence of leading tech companies like Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Intel.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see a faster growth rate from 2024 to 2032 because of the increasing use of smart devices, higher internet usage, and the expansion of the IoT ecosystem. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the way with significant investments in 5G technology, which in turn helps in the growth of Wi-Fi chipsets. MediaTek's Wi-Fi chipsets are frequently used in affordable smartphones and smart home devices, catering to the growing middle-class population in the region.

Recent Developments

February 2024 – Broadcom announced its sophisticated Wi-Fi 6E chipset for the automotive industry that provides advanced features for self-driving cars and a wide range of new in-car services, improving in-vehicle connectivity.

December 2023 – Marvell launched its Wi-Fi 6 chipset for enterprise networking solutions. Marvell’s Wi-Fi 6 chipset supports 12×12, dual-band 6GHz and 5GHz MAC.

October 2023 – Realtek developed a low-price Wi-Fi 5 chipset for the Consumer Electronic market. The Wi-Fi 5 IC Realtek has developed is based on the RTL8852B, a 1200Mbps 2×2 PHY.

Key Takeaways

The market for Wi-Fi chipsets is projected to experience substantial growth, fueled by the uptake of advanced MIMO setups and the increasing need for fast connectivity in different sectors

While SU-MIMO technology continues to dominate the consumer electronics market, MU-MIMO technology is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth.

North America is at the forefront of the market, while Asia-Pacific is rising quickly, showing the worldwide trend towards digitalization and smart technologies.

Recent launches and advancements from major players such as Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Intel highlight the ever-changing market, primarily centered on improving performance and connectivity.

