Slabstack Joins Command Alkon’s Connected Partner Program to Help Transform the Heavy Building Materials Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, and Slabstack, the leading customer relationship management (CRM) and price optimization platform for the industry, are excited to announce Slabstack’s participation in Command Alkon’s Connected Partner program.



This partnership empowers both companies to leverage connected technologies via cloud-to-cloud API integration to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to mutual customers of Slabstack and Command Alkon including a wider audience of industry professionals. The Command Alkon Connected Partner program is a dynamic community of forward-thinking companies dedicated to propelling the heavy building materials market forward. By fostering collaboration and driving innovation, these partners aim to push the boundaries of technology and elevate industry standards.

"We are thrilled to participate in Command Alkon’s Connected Partner program," said Aymeric Halvarsson, CEO of Slabstack. "This partnership helps us deliver unparalleled CRM, sales intelligence, and price optimization to producers, driving profitability across their businesses."

As a proud member of Command Alkon’s Connected Partner program, Slabstack gains access to the company’s technology platform, Command Cloud, boasting cloud-native scalability and reliability. Additionally, Slabstack will benefit from seamless API integration, fortified by robust security controls and customer data authorization, including an annual audit and review. This program allows Slabstack to collaborate with influential industry players and actively contribute to shaping the future of the heavy building materials landscape.

“Command Alkon is accelerating our cloud journey, and serving customers alongside like-minded partners like Slabstack is another example of our commitment to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences in our great industry” said Chris Strickland, Sr. Vice President Strategy at Command Alkon. “We have admired Slabstack’s dedication and innovation in recent years and look forward to helping our mutual customers operate more efficiently and profitably as a result of this partnership.”

With this partnership, Slabstack further exemplifies its position as an industry leader in Sales Automation committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and transforming the way businesses run their sales operations. Command Alkon Connected Partners are creating a future where innovation and efficiency unite to drive sustainable growth and unlock new possibilities for industry professionals.

For more information about Slabstack, visit www.slabstack.com.

For more information about Command Alkon’s Connected Partner Program, visit the website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With over 45 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

ABOUT SLABSTACK

Slabstack is a leading CRM and price optimization platform designed especially for concrete and construction material producers. It enhances producer margins and streamlines sales processes so salespeople can spend more time in the field and less time preparing quotes. Visit www.slabstack.com for more details.

