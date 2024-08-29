Aqua-Tots Swim School Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2024 by Franchise Business Review

Mesa, Arizona, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 75 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2024 report on the Most Profitable Franchises.

Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is on a mission to save lives by teaching children all over the world how to become safe and confident swimmers for life. With more than 160 locations in 14 countries, their trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the award-winning companies on the list of this year’s Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from nearly 35,000 franchise owners representing 365 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors include annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

“Owner satisfaction, profitability, and long-term return on your investment are three of the most critical factors anyone should consider before investing in any franchise business,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Most franchise businesses—like any new business—require several years of hard work before they start to really take off, but if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from current franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey.”

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s survey data showed the highest rankings in their franchisees’ willingness to “do it again,” recommend the franchise opportunity to others, and their enjoyment of the organization. The honesty and integrity of the franchisor as well as the franchisees’ respect of the franchisor were also among the highest-ranking benchmarks.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2024,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and passion of our franchisees who tirelessly work to bring our mission to life every day. At Aqua-Tots Swim School, we believe that profitability goes hand-in-hand with making a meaningful impact, and we are committed to supporting our franchise family as we continue to teach children around the world to swim safely and confidently. Together, we are not just growing a business; we are building a legacy of safety, confidence, and community."

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Aqua-Tots Swim School, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development. Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2024 Most Profitable Franchises.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 160 locations in across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.



About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/digital-guides/. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

Media Contacts:

Aqua-Tots Swim School Franchise Headquarters

Jaci Lambert

Communications & Creative Team Manager

480.621.3226

jacil@aqua-tots.com

Franchise Business Review

Ali Forman

Marketing Director

603.319.4818

aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com

Attachment