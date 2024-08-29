Cat Vaccine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cat Vaccine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vaccine Type (Inactivated), Disease Type, Route of Administration, Duration of Immunity, Component, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cat vaccine market size is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030

Rising pet ownership, emerging diseases in cats, and rising disposable income is expected to increase the market value for cat vaccines. Furthermore, pharmaceutical industry investments are also expected to boost market growth.







The rising market trend is due to the growing awareness among pet owners about the necessity of cat vaccines, promoting preventive healthcare, and ensuring the well-being of their feline companions. Pet owners now prioritize products that match their pets' dietary needs and personal values, turning to online pet brands for convenient access to premium and nutritious pet items.



Cat Vaccine Market Report Highlights

Based on vaccine type, the modified/attenuated live segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 50.1% in 2023. The demonstrated efficacy of modified/attenuated live vaccines against feline panleukopenia and herpesvirus, has boosted confidence in both pet owners and veterinarians.

Based on disease type, the feline respiratory diseases (FRDs) segment held the largest share of 32.4% in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of FRDs, eventually driving market growth.

The feline leukemia segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, the injectables segment held the largest market share, with 77.4% in 2023. Continuous research and development in vaccine technology are propelling the injectables segment in the market.

Based on duration of immunity, the 1-year segment held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2023 and the diligent and evidence-based practices of veterinary organizations such as the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) guide the development of safe and effective vaccines.

Based on component, the combined vaccine segment held the largest market share, with 64.0% in 2023, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

In 2023, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.1% owing to the strict regulations overseeing animal vaccines and upholding high-quality feline healthcare standards.

Companies Featured

Virbac

C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG.

Elanco

Zoetis

Merck & Co.

Bioveta, a.s.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Cat Vaccines Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising pet ownership

3.2.1.2. Emerging diseases in cats

3.2.1.3. Rising disposable income

3.2.1.4. Pharmaceutical industry investment

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Stringent regulatory policies and regulations

3.2.2.2. High cost of Vaccines

3.3. Cat Vaccines Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Cat Vaccines Market: Vaccine Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Vaccine Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Cat Vaccines Market by Vaccine Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Modified/attenuated (live)

4.4.2. Inactivated (killed)

4.4.3. Others



Chapter 5. Cat Vaccines Market: Disease Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Disease Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Cat Vaccines Market by Disease Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. Feline leukemia

5.4.2. Feline panleukopenia (Feline distemper)

5.4.3. Feline respiratory diseases

5.4.4. Feline rabies

5.4.5. Other diseases



Chapter 6. Cat Vaccines Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Global Cat Vaccines Market by Route of Administration Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Injectables

6.4.2. Intranasal

6.4.3. Oral



Chapter 7. Cat Vaccines Market: Duration of Immunity Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Duration of Immunity Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. Global Cat Vaccines Market by Duration of Immunity Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

7.4.1. 1 Year

7.4.2. 3 Years

7.4.3. Others



Chapter 8. Cat Vaccines Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Component Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. Segment Dashboard

8.3. Global Cat Vaccines Market by Component Outlook

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

8.4.1. Combined vaccine

8.4.2. Mono vaccine



Chapter 9. Cat Vaccines Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

9.2. Regional Market Dashboard

9.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

9.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Company/Competition Categorization

10.3. Vendor Landscape

10.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

10.3.2. Key customers

10.4. Company Profiles

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Financial performance

10.4.3. Product benchmarking

10.4.4. Strategic initiatives

