CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 30, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

The Portnoy Law Firm advises CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NasdaqGS: CRWD) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). American Airlines investors have until September 30, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CrowdStrike and several of its executives are accused of failing to disclose significant information during the Class Period, in violation of federal securities laws.

On July 19, 2024, a software update released by the company led to widespread outages for millions of Microsoft Windows users, including financial institutions, airlines, government agencies, and corporations, exposing them to potential cybersecurity threats. Following this incident, CrowdStrike’s share price dropped by $38.09, or 11%, closing at $304.96 on July 19, 2024.

On July 22, 2024, it was disclosed that Congress had requested CEO George Kurtz to testify about the incident, and analysts downgraded the company’s stock rating. This news caused CrowdStrike’s share price to fall by $41.05, or 13.5%, ending the day at $263.91. Subsequently, on July 29, 2024, reports surfaced that Delta Air Lines had hired prominent attorney David Boies to pursue damages from CrowdStrike over the outages. As a result, the company’s share price decreased by $25.16, or 10%, closing at $233.65 on July 30, 2024.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., et al., 24-cv-00857.

