Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Special Cash Dividend of S/11.0000 per Share

Lima, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIMA, Peru August 29, 2024 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with a presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama, announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously agreed to declare a special cash dividend of S/11.0000 per share for a total of S/1,038,205,487.00 in line with the Company´s Bye-Laws.

Gianfranco Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Credicorp, stated, “This special dividend highlights the strength of our balance sheet and the significant strides in our strategic initiatives. We are advancing on investing in innovation and digital capabilities to meet our clients’ evolving needs while underscoring our commitment to rewarding shareholders. We remain fully focused on executing our vision to be a sustainable business leader in Latin America, generating superior value for our collaborators, customers, shareholders, and communities in the countries where we operate.”

The cash dividend will be paid out on October 18, 2024, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2024. The dividend will be paid in US Dollars using the weighted exchange rate reported by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Pension Funds (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) for transactions at the close of business on October 16, 2024. The US Dollar dividend amount will be rounded up to four decimals.

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Peru and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

