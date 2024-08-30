Frozen Mushrooms Market - Chestnut, Closed Cup, Enoki, King Oyster, Open Cup/Flat, Oyster, Porcini, Portobello, Shiitake, White Button - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Frozen Mushrooms Market by Type (Chestnut, Closed Cup, Enoki), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets), End Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The convenience and preserved nutritive value make frozen mushrooms a favorable choice among food manufacturers, retailers, and consumers seeking efficiency and longevity in food preparation and consumption. Several factors contribute to the growth of the frozen mushrooms market, including rising demand for plant-based and vegan products, increased consumer awareness towards healthy and nutritious eating, and the growing popularity of global cuisines encouraging the use of mushrooms.

However, the adoption of frozen mushrooms is hindered by the availability of fresh and canned mushrooms, logistical complexities in maintaining optimum cold chain conditions, and Varying regulatory standards across different regions. On the other hand, technological advancements in freezing technology, preserving the quality, extending the shelf life of mushrooms, and developing new mushroom blends and flavored mushrooms open new avenues for the frozen mushroom market.



Regional Insights



In North America, the frozen mushrooms market is witnessing constant growth, primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for convenience food products and the rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of mushrooms. The United States plays a pivotal role in the market dynamics of this region, with a notable presence of key players and an established retail infrastructure favoring frozen products. In Canada, there's a growing trend in using frozen mushrooms as a meat substitute, which aligns with the rising vegan and vegetarian population. The South American market for frozen mushrooms is on a growth trajectory due to evolving dietary habits and an increasing inclination towards vegetarian and vegan lifestyles.

Europe is a major market for frozen mushrooms, characterized by high consumption rates. The region's strong focus on sustainable and organic farming practices has augmented the demand for organic frozen mushrooms. Poland, Netherlands, and Italy, the major producers of mushrooms in the region, are pivotal to the European market.

In the Middle East, the demand for frozen mushrooms is emerging, focusing on convenience and integrating Western eating habits. Though nascent, the African market for frozen mushrooms is anticipated to grow, driven by urbanization and increased disposable income among consumers. The APAC region is experiencing rapid development in the frozen mushrooms market, primarily driven by changing dietary habits, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. China and India, with their vast populations, are key contributors to this growth. Innovations in product offerings and a surge in online grocery shopping further propel the market forward.

Recent Developments

Mushroom Processor South Mill Champs Expands Through Acquisition of World Fresh Produce



South Mill Champs announced the strategic acquisition of World Fresh Produce, a global fresh produce sourcing firm. This acquisition is set to bolster South Mill Champs' footprint in the produce sector, leveraging the extensive industry expertise of the World Fresh Produce team.



Chinese shiitake grower opens production in Poland and Spain



QiHe Biotechnology announced the establishment of local production centers for shiitake and king oyster mushrooms in Poland and Spain under the Exotic Mushroom Center initiative. The company boasts extensive experience in cultivating fresh, exotic mushrooms and producing substrate logs, a crucial component for mushroom cultivation.

