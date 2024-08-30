Personal Care Ingredients Industry Research Report 2024: Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations in Ingredient Manufacturing Strengthens Market Growth - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Care Ingredients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Personal Care Ingredients is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the personal care ingredients market is driven by several factors. One major driver is the increasing consumer awareness and demand for high-quality, safe, and effective personal care products. This is propelling the development and adoption of advanced ingredients that offer superior performance and meet stringent safety standards. The rise of the wellness and self-care trend, where consumers are investing more in personal grooming and skincare routines, is also boosting market growth. Technological advancements that facilitate the production of innovative and sustainable ingredients are further contributing to market expansion.



Additionally, the growing popularity of e-commerce and digital marketing is making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of personal care products, thus increasing the demand for diverse and effective ingredients. These factors, combined with the continuous drive for innovation and sustainability, ensure robust growth in the personal care ingredients market, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of global consumers.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Emollients segment, which is expected to reach US$5.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.5%. The Surfactants segment is also set to grow at 3.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.6% CAGR to reach $3.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Air Liquide SA, Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Personal Care Products Propels Growth

Technological Advancements in Ingredient Formulation Strengthen Business Case

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Clean Label Products Expands Market Opportunity

Growth in Anti-Aging and Skin Care Segments Spurs Demand for Innovative Ingredients

Development of Multifunctional Personal Care Ingredients Drives Market Growth

Rising Popularity of Vegan and Cruelty-Free Products Enhances Market Potential

Expansion of Men's Grooming Market Generates Opportunities for New Ingredients

Growth in E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales Channels Spurs Demand

Innovations in Biotechnology for Personal Care Ingredient Development Propel Market Expansion

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations in Ingredient Manufacturing Strengthen Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Skin Conditions and Allergies Drives Demand for Specialized Ingredients

