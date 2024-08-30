Alcohol Ingredients Business Analysis Report 2024: Increasing Demand for Premium and Craft Beverages Spurs Growth - Global Market Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcohol Ingredients - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Alcohol Ingredients was estimated at US$2.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The choice and quality of ingredients in alcohol production profoundly influence the characteristics of the final product, including its taste, aroma, and appearance. For instance, the type of grain used in brewing beer or distilling spirits can impart distinctive flavors and textures. Barley, for example, is known for producing a rich, malty flavor in beers and whiskeys, while corn can lend a sweeter, smoother taste to bourbon. The variety of grapes and their growing conditions significantly affect the flavor profile, aroma, and complexity of wines.

In addition to the main ingredients, adjuncts such as hops in beer production contribute to bitterness, aroma, and preservative qualities. The fermentation process, driven by yeast, not only converts sugars into alcohol but also produces various esters and phenols that add to the beverage's flavor complexity. Aging and maturation processes, particularly in wooden barrels, further enhance the flavor and texture by imparting unique characteristics from the wood and oxidative reactions.



What Are the Trends and Innovations in Alcohol Ingredients?



The alcohol industry is continually evolving with new trends and innovations in ingredients and production techniques. One significant trend is the increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients, driven by consumer preferences for cleaner, more sustainable products. Brewers and distillers are exploring the use of ancient grains, heirloom fruits, and locally sourced ingredients to create unique, artisanal products. The rise of craft beverages has spurred innovation in ingredient combinations and production methods, leading to a diverse range of flavors and styles.

Additionally, the use of exotic botanicals and spices in gin and other spirits has become popular, offering distinctive and sophisticated flavor profiles. Advances in fermentation technology, such as the use of genetically engineered yeast strains, are enhancing efficiency and allowing for greater control over the fermentation process. These innovations not only improve product quality but also enable producers to experiment with new flavors and create customized alcoholic beverages.



What Drives the Growth in the Alcohol Ingredients Market?



The growth in the alcohol ingredients market is driven by several factors, reflecting changes in technology, consumer behavior, and industry practices. One primary driver is the increasing global demand for alcoholic beverages, particularly premium and craft products, which require high-quality ingredients. Technological advancements in agricultural practices and ingredient processing are enhancing the availability and quality of raw materials. The shift towards health-conscious and eco-friendly consumption is propelling the demand for organic and non-GMO ingredients. Additionally, the expanding middle-class population in emerging markets is boosting the consumption of alcoholic beverages, driving the need for diverse and high-quality ingredients.

The trend towards personalized and experiential drinking experiences is encouraging producers to innovate with new ingredients and flavor profiles. Regulatory changes and trade agreements are also impacting the market by affecting ingredient sourcing and production practices. Overall, the dynamic interplay of these factors is fostering growth and diversification in the alcohol ingredients market.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Flavors & Salts segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Yeast segment is also set to grow at 6.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $655.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.0% CAGR to reach $931.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland, Inc., Cargill, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 381 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Alcohol Ingredients - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Premium and Craft Beverages Spurs Growth in Quality Ingredients

Technological Advancements in Agriculture and Ingredient Processing Propel Market Growth

Shift Towards Organic and Non-GMO Ingredients Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Health-Conscious and Eco-Friendly Consumer Trends Strengthen Business Case for Sustainable Ingredients

Personalized and Experiential Drinking Trends Drive Innovation in Ingredient Selection

Adoption of Genetically Engineered Yeast Strains Enhances Fermentation Efficiency

Exploration of Ancient Grains and Heirloom Fruits Impact the Market

Use of Exotic Botanicals and Spices in Spirits Expands Flavor Profiles

Advances in Fermentation Technology Drive Customized Alcoholic Beverage Production

Consumer Preference for Locally Sourced Ingredients Throws the Spotlight on Regional Flavors

Increasing Awareness of Food Safety and Quality Standards Generates Demand for High-Quality Ingredients

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 158 Featured)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ashland, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

Dohler GmbH

Kerry Group PLC

Koninklijke DSM NV

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Treatt Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn2ae2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment