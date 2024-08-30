Discover the AZADICOIN (Azadi Coin) Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT Exchange is thrilled to announce that AZADICOIN (Azadi Coin) is now live on our platform. The AZADICOIN/USDT trading pair is available in the Innovation Zone (DeFi).





About Azadi Coin

Azadi, which means "Freedom" in Kurdish, Persian, and other Indo-European languages, is a cryptocurrency designed to establish a free and decentralized economy. Azadi Coin empowers its holders by leveraging advanced blockchain technology, ensuring transparency and security. With Azadi Coin, users enjoy complete control over their assets, allowing them to access, buy, and sell their coins securely from anywhere, at any time.

Operating on the Solana blockchain, Azadi Coin benefits from Solana's secure and efficient network, providing fast and low-cost transactions. In essence, Azadi Coin symbolizes financial freedom, delivering easy, secure, and autonomous transactions for all its users.

The listing of AZADICOIN on XT Exchange creates new opportunities for both Azadi Coin and its growing community. This listing provides AZADICOIN with broader exposure to a global audience of traders and DeFi enthusiasts, enhancing liquidity and driving growth. By joining XT Exchange, Azadi Coin is positioned to significantly influence the decentralized finance space and empower individuals through blockchain technology.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing:

"We are excited to have Azadi Coin live on our platform. AZADICOIN’s vision of decentralized financial freedom aligns perfectly with our mission to support innovative and impactful projects. We believe this listing will offer substantial value to our users and contribute to the evolution of decentralized finance."

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

