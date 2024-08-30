Asia-Pacific Workplace Management Industry Research 2024-2029 Featuring IWG, Spacewell, Facilio, JLL, Cundall, Planon, CBRE, Eptura, WeWork, JustCo, Venture X, and Siemens

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Business Models and Growth Opportunities in Workplace Management, Asia-Pacific, 2024 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the workplace management industry in Asia-Pacific, focusing on the trends and emerging business models that characterize this space. The evolving nature of work, influenced by new technologies and social shifts, has led to a significant transformation in work arrangements.
Cloud-based systems and digital solutions, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), have driven demand for workplace management support and solutions. A growing emphasis on employee experience, along with a need to enhance cost and operational efficiency, boosts the adoption of workplace management solutions. However, the complexity of some of the new technologies and lack of awareness pose challenges.
This study examines the factors driving and restraining the growth of the workplace management industry in Asia-Pacific. The study also analyzes the digital solutions influencing this market, profiles the key companies, and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2029.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Sustainability as a New Workplace Proposition
- Partnerships between Workplace Solution Providers and Industry Stakeholders
- Cybersecurity for Safe Workplace
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Workplace Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment and Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Distribution Channels
- Industry Structure
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Workplace Evolution
- Workplace Trend
- Framework for Evolving Business Models
- Digital Solutions for the Workplace
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Workplace Management Trend Overview
- Workplace Management Short-term Trends
- Workplace Management Medium-term Trends
- Workplace Management Long-term Trends
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Proposition of Market Participants Flexible Workspace - IWG
- Proposition of Market Participants Space Management - Spacewell
- Proposition of Market Participants FM System - Facilio
- Proposition of Market Participants Occupancy Management - JLL
- Proposition of Market Participants Workplace Consultancy - Cundall
Emerging Business Model Overview
- Digital-Tools-as-a-Service
- Digital-Tools-as-a-Service Success Stories: Spacewell
- Digital-Tools-as-a-Service Success Stories: Planon and CBRE
- Digital-Tools-as-a-Service Success Stories - Eptura
- Seamless SPaaS Platform
- Seamless SPaaS Success Stories: WeWork
- Micro-scale Coworking Space
- Micro-scale Coworking SpaceSuccess Stories: WeWork and JustCo
- Sustainability Consultancy
- Sustainability Consultancy Success Stories: Cundall
- Coworking Franchise Model
- Coworking Franchise Model Success Stories: Venture X and IWG
- Local Community-driven Workspace
- Local Community-driven Workspace Success Stories: Siemens
