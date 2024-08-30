Havila Shipping ASA: Decisions from written resolution in the bond loans Havi04 and Havi07

Reference is made to the Stock Exchange Release 29.08.24.

Nordic Trustee has informed the company about the voting held.

A majority of the bondholders in each of the bond loans Havi04 and Havi07 has woted in favour of alternative

upwards adjustment of interest bearing debt by transfer from non-interest-bearing debt according to the restructuring agreement.





The decision means that the adjusted interest bearing debt will be settled 31.12.24 and remaining non-interest-bearing debt will be converted to shares within January 2025.

