INE Security Named 2024 SC Awards Finalist

CARY, N.C., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2024 SC Award finalist in the Excellence Award category for Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Marking its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security. This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity education.

“We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards for our commitment to excellence in IT security training,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “This nomination reflects our dedication to empowering professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to tackle today’s sophisticated cybersecurity challenges. At INE Security, we remain committed to advancing the industry through the best cybersecurity training and certification platform, and innovative, high-quality training solutions that meet the evolving needs of the cybersecurity community.”

“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. “These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today’s complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

INE Security has been recognized among the best cybersecurity training platform in 2024 by numerous organizations including:

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on September 17, 2024.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret.

Users can learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com .

Contact

Director of Global Strategic Communications and Events

Kathryn Brown

INE Security

kbrown@ine.com