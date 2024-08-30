The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,320,345 543.91 1,262,064,798 26 August 2024 38,501 539.20 20,759,674 27 August 2024 38,237 540.61 20,671,217 28 August 2024 37,657 536.51 20,203,459 29 August 2024 37,403 540.99 20,234,787 30 August 2024 29,796 540.17 16,094,824 Accumulated under the programme 2,501,939 543.59 1,360,028,756

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,501,939 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.89% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



