The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|2,320,345
|543.91
|1,262,064,798
|26 August 2024
|38,501
|539.20
|20,759,674
|27 August 2024
|38,237
|540.61
|20,671,217
|28 August 2024
|37,657
|536.51
|20,203,459
|29 August 2024
|37,403
|540.99
|20,234,787
|30 August 2024
|29,796
|540.17
|16,094,824
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,501,939
|543.59
|1,360,028,756
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,501,939 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.89% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
