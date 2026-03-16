Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 11 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|301,322
|944.05
|284,461,749
|9 March 2026
|16,631
|884.02
|14,702,180
|10 March 2026
|16,134
|912.72
|14,725,804
|11 March 2026
|15,816
|904.61
|14,307,237
|12 March 2026
|16,717
|885.06
|14,795,622
|13 March 2026
|16,726
|874.75
|14,631,057
|Accumulated under the programme
|383,346
|932.90
|357,623,648
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,692,874 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.00% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42
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