2 September 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 35

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 35:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 15,540,080 201.8380 3,136,579,185 26/08/2024 98,000 206.0642 20,194,292 27/08/2024 67,350 206.6566 13,918,322 28/08/2024 102,836 206.4730 21,232,857 29/08/2024 40,082 208.8352 8,370,532 30/08/2024 53,006 210.0551 11,134,181 Total accumulated over week 35 361,274 207.1840 74,850,184 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 15,901,354 201.9595 3,211,429,369

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.84% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

