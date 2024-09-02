Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 35

2 September 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 35:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement15,540,080201.83803,136,579,185
26/08/202498,000206.064220,194,292
27/08/202467,350206.656613,918,322
28/08/2024102,836206.473021,232,857
29/08/202440,082208.83528,370,532
30/08/202453,006210.055111,134,181
Total accumulated over week 35361,274207.184074,850,184
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme15,901,354201.95953,211,429,369

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.84% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Individual Transactions - Week 35 Company announcement no 39 2024