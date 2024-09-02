Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Size to Surpass USD 4.8 Billion With 8.9% CAGR by 2034: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As projected by Prophecy Market Insights, the global automotive conformal coating market size and share is expected to expand from USD 2.2 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.8 Billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% over the forecast period.

Automotive Conformal Coating Market Report Overview

Automotive Conformal Coating are specialized protective coatings applied to electronic components and circuit boards within vehicles. These coatings are designed to safeguard sensitive automotive electronics from harsh environmental conditions such as moisture, dust, chemicals, and temperature fluctuations.

As vehicles become increasingly reliant on electronic systems for safety, connectivity, and performance, the demand for high-quality conformal coatings has surged. These coatings play a critical role in ensuring the reliability and longevity of automotive electronics, which are essential for functions ranging from engine control to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Competitive Landscape:

The Automotive Conformal Coating Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Specialty Coating System*

MG Chemical

Dymax Corporation

Electrolube

Chase Corporation

H.B. Fuller

Shin-Etsu Chemical

ALTANA AG

Henkel AG & Company

VSI Parylene

Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

Dow Corning

Master Bond

Analyst View:

The market for automotive conformal coating is expected to increase significantly due to the quick development of automotive electronics and the rising popularity of electric and driverless cars. Advanced conformal coatings are becoming more and more in demand as vehicles becoming more electronically complicated and the necessity for reliable protection of these systems becomes important.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The target market is being driven in large part by the global transition to electric vehicles. For battery management systems, power electronics, and other essential features, electric vehicles significantly depend on electronic components.

Market Trends:

Growth of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Conformal coating demand is increasing because to the growing integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in automobiles. These features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, and collision avoidance systems.

Segmentation:

Automotive Conformal Coating Market is segmented based on Material, Component, Application, and Region.

Material Insights

Acrylic is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as these coatings provide effective protection for electronic components in vehicles against environmental factors such as humidity, dust, and chemicals, which are crucial for ensuring the reliability and longevity of automotive electronics.

Component Insights

Printed circuit board is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the integration of advanced electronic systems in vehicles such as infotainment systems, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and engine control units has led to a higher demand for printed circuit board.

Vehicle Type Insights

Passenger cars is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the automotive industry is undergoing a transformation with the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles. This shift is leading to an increase in the number of electronic systems in passenger cars, further driving the need for reliable conformal coatings.

Application Insights

Spraying is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the spraying process is highly efficient and scalable, making it ideal for both small-scale and large-scale production environments.

Recent Development:

In July 2024, A line of solventless silicone coatings from Dow, known as DOWSILCC-8000 Series UV and Dual Moisture Cure Conformal Coatings, offers rapid, powerful protection for electronic components used in renewable energy applications, as well as e-motors, power tools, and household appliances.

Regional Insights

North America: The market in this region benefits from a well-established automotive manufacturing sector, characterized by a focus on quality and reliability. Automakers and suppliers in this region increasingly use conformal coatings to protect electronics from environmental stressors such as moisture, temperature extremes, and contaminants.

The market in this region benefits from a well-established automotive manufacturing sector, characterized by a focus on quality and reliability. Automakers and suppliers in this region increasingly use conformal coatings to protect electronics from environmental stressors such as moisture, temperature extremes, and contaminants. Asia Pacific: The rise in automotive exports from Asia-Pacific countries boosts the demand for conformal coatings, as these coatings are essential for meeting global quality requirements.

