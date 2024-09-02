Inline Metrology Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Smart Metrology Solutions, Higher R&D Investment, and Smart 3D Sensors

Pune, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Inline Metrology Market Size was valued at USD 0.60 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.45 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.29% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Inline Metrology in Improving Semiconductor Production.

Inline metrology systems are becoming more and more important in the production of semiconductors, providing immediate measurements and quality assurance that are essential for the accuracy required in advanced semiconductor processes. With the evolution of semiconductor manufacturing, there will be an increasing need for systems that can accurately analyze the intricate materials and designs found in current microchips. This request highlights the significance of metrology in achieving goals established by initiatives such as the CHIPS Act. Intel incurred USD 240 billion in economic damages from chip shortages, leading to the allocation of USD 280 billion under the CHIPS and Science Act for semiconductor improvement. In the same way, the European Commission plans to increase EU chip production to 20% by 2030 with a €43 billion investment. The U.S. CHIPS R&D Metrology Program, overseen by NIST, focuses on creating innovative metrology methods to meet the intricate requirements of mass production.





Key Players:

Hexagon

Faro Technologies

Carl Zeiss

Jenoptik

LMI Technologies

AMETEK

ABB Ltd

Nikon Metrology

KLA Corporation

Renishaw

Mitutoyo Corporation

Perceptron

Inline Metrology Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.60 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.45 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.29% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Coordinate Measuring Machines, Multisensor Measuring Systems, Optical Scanners, Machine Vision Systems, Laser Trackers)

• By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) By Application (Reverse Engineering, Quality Control And Inspection, Others)

• By Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Energy & Power, Semiconductors, Others) Key Drivers • Metrological traceability is an essential factor in driving the growth of the inline metrology market.

• Boosting R&D spending on automation technologies driving expansion in the Inline Metrology Market.

The Crucial Importance of Inline Metrology in Contemporary Manufacturing

Inline metrology plays a crucial role in contemporary manufacturing by actively scanning, measuring, and controlling parts in production lines. Its essential role in process management is due to its reliability, automation, speed, and non-invasiveness, which guarantee high levels of accuracy and quality. This technology plays a vital role in reverse engineering, quality control, and inspection in various industries such as semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, energy, and medical devices. As semiconductor devices become more complicated, the importance of inline metrology is increasing, particularly with government funding from initiatives like the CHIPS and Science Act. These investments underline the significance of sophisticated measurement systems in achieving rigorous manufacturing criteria.

Trending Developments in Inline Metrology CMMs and Innovations in the Automotive Industry

In 2023, Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) captured the largest share of the inline metrology market, holding 32% due to their pivotal role in production and quality assurance. Known for their precision and flexibility, CMMs are essential in automotive, aerospace, and electronics sectors. Innovations from companies like Zeiss, Hexagon, and Mitutoyo—such as Zeiss’s latest Accura model with advanced sensors, Hexagon’s Optiv Performance series with multi-sensor technology, and Mitutoyo’s high-speed CMM systems—underscore the sector’s evolution. These advancements enhance measurement accuracy and speed, driving the demand for CMMs in modern manufacturing.

In 2023, the automotive industry led the inline metrology market with a 34% share, driven by the need for precise examination and measurement of vehicle parts. The shift from traditional methods to advanced technologies like optical measurement systems and sophisticated Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) is evident. Companies such as Zeiss, Hexagon, and Mitutoyo are pivotal, with innovations like Zeiss's O-Inspect multisensor CMM, Hexagon's Absolute Tracker AT960, and Mitutoyo's Crysta-Apex S enhancing inspection speed and accuracy. As automotive production expands in emerging markets, the demand for efficient, accurate inline metrology solutions continues to grow, supporting industry competitiveness and innovation.

North America is the dominant leader, while Asia Pacific is the fastest growing leader in the growth of the inline metrology market.

In 2023, North America dominated the inline metrology market with a 34% market share, fueled by substantial investments in cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and advancements in automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Zeiss and Hexagon have pushed the industry forward with innovations like Zeiss’s O-Inspect multisensor CMM and Hexagon’s Leica Absolute Tracker AT960. The emphasis on accuracy and automation in this area is still driving its dominance and expansion in the market.

Asia-Pacific, with a 10.29% CAGR from 2024-2032, leads the inline metrology market due to economic growth in China and India. Innovations by Zeiss, Hexagon, and Mitutoyo—such as the Zeiss O-Inspect and Hexagon’s Absolute Scanner AS1 drive this expansion, meeting rising demands for precision in automotive and electronics sectors

Recent Development

August 2022: LMI Technologies launched the Gocator® 2600 Series with 4K+ resolution 3D laser line profile sensors.

February 2023: LMI Technologies introduced the Gocator 2540/50, featuring high-speed, wide field of view 3D laser line profile sensors.

Insights into the market's strategic advantages of inline metrology.

A full report can offer the information and perspectives necessary for making strategic choices regarding product development, market expansion, and investment.

Having knowledge of market trends and competition dynamics can give businesses a competitive advantage.

Businesses can effectively allocate resources by focusing on the most promising segments and opportunities with the help of a market report.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Inline Metrology Adoption Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Inline Metrology Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Inline Metrology System Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Inline Metrology Market Segmentation, by Product

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Coordinate Measuring Machines

7.3 Multi sensor Measuring Systems

7.4 Optical Scanners

7.5 Machine Vision Systems

7.6 Laser Trackers

8. Inline Metrology Market Segmentation, by Offering

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Software

8.4 Services

9. Inline Metrology Market Segmentation, by Application

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Reverse Engineering

9.3 Quality Control and Inspection

9.4 Others

10. Inline Metrology Market Segmentation, by Industry

10.1 Chapter Overview

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Aerospace

10.4 Energy & Power

10.5 Semiconductors

10.6 Others

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

