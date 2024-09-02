Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to Reach USD 5.23 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technologies to Optimize Water Usage in Agricultural Activities | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size and Growth Analysis:

“The Smart Irrigation Controllers Market was valued at USD 2.00 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.23 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.30% from 2024 to 2033”- As Per the Research By SNS Insider.

The smart irrigation controllers’ market is increasing significantly due to the rising adoption of advanced agricultural technologies and growing awareness of water conservation. Smart irrigation controllers are novel technologies, which use real-time data and advanced algorithms to ensure optimal use of water for irrigation. Water scarcity affects increasing populations globally, with over 2 billion people presently living in high-water stress regions. Agriculture is the most significant consumer and accounts for about 70% of the water consumed globally, while industry and domestic use account for approximately 20% and 10%, respectively. Economically, water scarcity also has a substantial burden, with global costs being estimated at over USD 500 billion. Inefficient irrigation systems in crops result in 40% of the water used being lost, which is a high percentage of the water reserved for consumption. Likewise, urban areas are equally affected since more than 1.2 billion people live in areas with extreme water scarcity. The systems are very effective in arid areas since they play an essential role in the judicious management of water resources by regulating irrigation time using available data and forecasting the weather conditions, soil humidity, and plant needs.





Leading Players Included in this Research Report are:

HUNTER INDUSTRIES

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries.

Calsense

Galcon

Nelson Irrigation Corporation.

Weathermatic

Lindsay Corporation

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim

Rachio Inc.

Orbit Irrigation Products

Skydrop

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.00 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.30% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Water Scarcity and the Need for Water Conservation.

• Government Initiatives Fuel Growth in Smart Irrigation Controllers Through Sustainable Agriculture Support.

Comprehensive Segment Breakdown Highlights Emerging Opportunities In The Market

By Type:

In 2023, weather-based controllers dominated the market with over 54% market share. The growing attention to water conservation and the integration of IoT technology is driving the popularity of weather-based controllers, making them the leading product in the market. Their precise methods for managing water reduce wastage and support long-term farming, making them popular with commercial and residential clients. Rain Bird's weather-driven controllers are frequently seen in vast agricultural fields, golf courses, and public parks, where precise irrigation is essential.

By End User:

In 2023, the agricultural sector dominated the market with a share of over 56%. Farmers and agricultural enterprises increasingly utilize smart irrigation systems to enhance crop output, conserve water, and reduce labor costs. These systems employ current data to enhance irrigation schedules, delivering accurate water distribution tailored to individual crop needs. Netafim and Toro provide smart irrigation controllers for agricultural use that can easily integrate with drip irrigation systems and other advanced farming technologies.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type

Weather-Based Controllers

Soil-Based Controllers

By End User

Agriculture

Non- Agriculture

Smart Irrigation Market In 2023 Predominantly Led By North America; APAC Expected To Experience Rapid Growth Until 2032

North America led the market in 2023 with over 36% market share, owing to the excessive use of modern agricultural technologies and water-saving practices. The orientation towards sustainability and reasonable water consumption has triggered a substantial demand for smart irrigation systems, particularly in the US and Canada. Substantial players, such as Rain Bird Corporation, have acquired a considerable presence owing to the provision of strong controllers integrated with weather data and moisture sensors that help to improve irrigation timing.

The demand in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2024-2032. It will be driven by the increased interest in agriculture, the fast urbanization process, and high attention to water-saving practices. China, India, and Australia are the leaders in the implementation of smart irrigation technologies in the vast ranges of agriculture and horticulture. Companies such as Netafim and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. have been highly active in the region providing customized solutions to satisfy the varying needs of the countries.

Recent Developments In The Market:

June 2023: Netro launched the Pixie Smart Sprinkler Controller, a solar-powered model designed for green-minded people. The device employs AI to schedule watering effectively by monitoring the moisture in the soil along with the factor of weather.

Netro launched the Pixie Smart Sprinkler Controller, a solar-powered model designed for green-minded people. The device employs AI to schedule watering effectively by monitoring the moisture in the soil along with the factor of weather. April 2023: Rachio released the 4th generation Smart Sprinkler Controller, which offers better Wi-Fi connectivity, scheduled functionality for the householders and per plant schedule feature, and also devices for smart house ecosystems: Apple HomeKit and Google Home.

Key Takeaways From The Report:

The Smart Irrigation Controllers Market is poised for substantial expansion, fueled by rising need for effective water control and eco-friendly farming methods.

Improvements in both weather-based and soil-based controllers are increasing water conservation and operational efficiency.

North America is at the forefront of the market, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is undergoing swift expansion because of rising urbanization and agricultural demands.

The continuous progress in smart irrigation technology is being emphasized by key players through new product launches and updates, which are also enhancing market potential.

TABLE OF CONTENTS – Analysis of Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Wafer Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Smart Irrigation Controllers Wafer Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Segmentation, by End User

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 HUNTER INDUSTRIES

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial

10.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

110.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Rain Bird Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial

10.2.3 Products/ Services Offered

10.2.4 SWOT Analysis

10.3 The Toro Company

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial

10.3.3 Products/ Services Offered

10.3.4 SWOT Analysis

10.4 Valmont Industries

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial

10.4.3 Products/ Services Offered

10.4.4 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Calsense

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial

10.5.3 Products/ Services Offered

10.5.4 SWOT Analysis

10.6 Galcon

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial

10.6.3 Products/ Services Offered

10.6.4 SWOT Analysis

….

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

