Industrial Data Acquisition Systems Business Research 2024: Increasing Focus on Automation and Efficiency, Development of Wireless Systems Boosts Flexibility and Scalability - Global Forecast to 2030

The global market for Industrial Data Acquisition Systems is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the industrial data acquisition systems market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing complexity of industrial operations and the need for high-quality production outputs press industries to adopt advanced monitoring and data analysis solutions. Secondly, regulatory pressures and standards across various sectors demand rigorous process documentation and control, further propelling the need for IDAS. Technological innovations, particularly in wireless communications and sensor technologies, have also significantly reduced the cost and complexity of deploying these systems, thereby broadening their adoption across small and medium-sized enterprises.



Moreover, the rising trend towards automation and data-driven decision-making in manufacturing environments drives the demand for integrated data acquisition solutions capable of providing deeper insights into operational processes. These factors collectively ensure the continued relevance and expansion of the industrial data acquisition systems market, aligning with broader industrial digitization and efficiency goals.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the External Chassis & Modules segment, which is expected to reach US$968.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Plug-In Analog I/O Boards segment is also set to grow at 2.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $286.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.4% CAGR to reach $271.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Need for Real-Time Data Monitoring Drives Adoption of Data Acquisition Systems

Advances in Sensor Technology Propel Growth in Industrial Applications

Increasing Focus on Automation and Efficiency Expands Market Opportunities

Stringent Quality Standards Strengthen Business Case for Precise Data Acquisition

Growing Trend of IoT and Industry 4.0 Spurs Integration of Advanced Data Systems

Development of Wireless Data Acquisition Systems Boosts Flexibility and Scalability

Enhanced Focus on Predictive Maintenance Influences Market Growth

