Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from August 26 to August 30, 2024

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 26 TO AUGUST 30, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 26 to August 30, 2024:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial
instrument		Total daily volume (in
number of shares)		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares		Market (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2024FR0010451203 4 000 23,02375AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2024FR0010451203 15 394 22,98467CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2024FR0010451203 4 000 23,02625TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6226/08/2024FR0010451203 20 000 22,98556XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,685AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/08/2024FR0010451203 11 500 22,80217CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,69TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/08/2024FR0010451203 28 046 22,72178XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/08/2024FR0010451203 3 000 22,68AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/08/2024FR0010451203 11 895 22,69772CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/08/2024FR0010451203 3 000 22,66667TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/08/2024FR0010451203 17 542 22,67005XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,8025AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2024FR0010451203 19 000 22,79199CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2024FR0010451203 2 000 22,8075TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/08/2024FR0010451203 35 000 22,78273XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/08/2024FR0010451203 3 500 22,96143AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/08/2024FR0010451203 22 500 22,95489CCXE
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/08/2024FR0010451203 3 180 22,97468TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/08/2024FR0010451203 30 169 22,95191XPAR
 TOTAL      239 72622,84142 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

