Global Ginger Oil Market Is Expected to Reach USD 18.86 Billion By 2033

Newark, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global ginger oil market is expected to grow from USD 12.50 Billion in 2023 to USD 18.86 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period 2024-2033.

Ginger oil is a very beneficial product. Its use is not limited to food and beverages or aromatherapy. It is also effective in relieving nausea and vomiting. It is also beneficial in keeping the heart healthy. It reduces cholesterol levels in the body and prevents blood from clotting, which causes strokes. Ginger oil has antimicrobial properties. This is why it is used as an ingredient in household cleaning products. It kills any type of germs on the surface. Ginger oil is also used as an insect repellent.

Due to limited awareness about the benefits of ginger oil, people use it only in a few applications, which has a negative impact on the growth of the ginger oil market. The main reason is that people are unaware of its positive results. Also, the manufacturing cost of ginger is very high, which affects its market price and not all consumers can purchase it and use its alternative products. The high manufacturing cost is mainly due to the sourcing of raw materials and labour costs. To make high-quality ginger oil, high-quality ginger is required, the cost of which is high, so the end consumer gets it at a high price, and this does not lead to the growth of the ginger oil market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 4.20% 2033 Value Projection USD 18.86 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 12.50 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered Nature, End-Use Industry, Sales Channel Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Ginger Oil Market Growth Drivers Rising Prevalence of Digestive Disorders

Ginger oil is widely used in the health industry. It is used to relieve heart diseases, respiratory diseases, and pain. Consumers are also turning to natural products and due to this the demand for ginger oil is also increasing. Since it is natural, it will not cause any harm or allergy, so there is no problem in using it. Also, it can also be used in making many new products. Seeing this trend, manufacturers are also constantly engaged in increasing the use of ginger oil. Apart from this, educational campaigns and social media can help in increasing the popularity of ginger oil and providing correct information about it to the people. Through education campaigns, whatever doubts people have about ginger oil can also be resolved.



• In 2023, the Organic segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65% and a market revenue of USD 8.13 Billion.



The nature segment is divided into organic and conventional. In 2023, the organic segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 65% and a market revenue of USD 8.13 Billion.



• In 2023, the steam distillation segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.25% and market revenue of USD 5.03 Billion.



The method of extraction segment is divided into steam distillation, solvent extraction, cold press extraction and CO2 supercritical extraction. In 2023, the steam distillation segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40.25% and market revenue of USD 5.03 Billion.

• In 2023, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and market revenue of USD 5.38 Billion.



The end-use industry segment is divided into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and others. In 2023, the food & beverage segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and market revenue of USD 5.38 Billion.

• In 2023, the offline sales segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 60% and a market revenue of USD 7.50 Billion.



The sales channel segment is divided into online sales and offline sales. In 2023, the offline sales segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 60% and a market revenue of USD 7.50 Billion.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Ginger Oil Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global Ginger Oil market, with a market share of 51% and USD 6.38 Billion of the market revenue in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is considered the largest ginger oil manufacturer and supplier. This is because Asia Pacific produces the most ginger. The countries of Asia Pacific have a favourable environment for growing ginger, and fertile land is also easily available for large-scale farming. The government also makes supportive policies for the agriculture sector so that farmers can benefit and grow commercial crops. Ginger has been used in food or tea for centuries in Asia Pacific. Ginger oil will not have any problem making its place in the market because people here already know about its goodness.



Key players operating in the global Ginger Oil market are:



• Akay Natural Ingredients Private Limited

• A.G. Organica

• AOS Products

• Avi Naturals

• Bhramarah

• Botanic Healthcare

• doTERRA International

• Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.

• Hindustan Mint & Agro Products

• Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals

• Mane KANCOR

• Natures Natural India

• NOW Foods

• Sensient Technologies Corporation

• The Lebermuth Company

• Young Living Essential Oils



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global ginger oil market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Ginger Oil Market by Nature:



• Organic

• Conventional



Global Ginger Oil Market by Method of Extraction:



• Steam Distillation

• Solvent Extraction

• Cold Press Extraction

• CO2 Supercritical Extraction



Global Ginger Oil Market by End-Use Industry:



• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Personal Care

• Others



Global Ginger Oil Market by Sales Channel:



• Online Sales

• Offline Sales



About the report:



The global ginger oil market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



