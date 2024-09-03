AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for August 2024

In August 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 562,451 passengers, which is a 2.4% decrease compared to August 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 16.5% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,953 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 8.1% to 79,791 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for August 2024 were the following:

August 2024 August 2023 Change Passengers 562,451 576,455 -2.4% Finland - Sweden 134,051 159,539 -16.0% Estonia - Finland 347,287 355,865 -2.4% Estonia - Sweden 81,113 61,051 32.9% Cargo Units 21,953 26,281 -16.5% Finland - Sweden 3,208 2,931 9.5% Estonia - Finland 15,806 19,220 -17.8% Estonia - Sweden 2,939 4,130 -28.8% Passenger Vehicles 79,791 86,794 -8.1% Finland - Sweden 8,393 10,908 -23.1% Estonia - Finland 66,602 71,869 -7.3% Estonia - Sweden 4,796 4,017 19.4%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The August Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The August Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar. The cruise ferry Victoria I returned to the Tallinn-Helsinki route with 22-hour cruise service from 31 August 2024.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The August Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by two cruise ferries and two cargo vessels. The cruise ferry Victoria I stopped operating the route on 31 August 2024.

