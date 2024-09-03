Syringe Trays Market Report 2024: Country Market Data, Shares of Competitors, Emerging Trends, Forecasts to 2028, and Strategies, Featuring Cardinal Health, Becton Dickinson, Baxter, and More

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syringe Trays Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global syringe trays market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $16.38 billion in 2023 to $18.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to several factors, including increased vaccination programs, advancements in pharmaceutical packaging technology, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, stringent regulatory requirements for medical device packaging, heightened focus on infection control and sterile packaging, increased production capacity of syringe manufacturers, and growing awareness of safe injection practices.



The syringe trays market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.

In the forecast period, growth can be attributed to several key factors, including technological advancements in syringe tray manufacturing, increasing demand for home healthcare services, government initiatives promoting vaccination, a growing aging population requiring medical care, advancements in biodegradable and eco-friendly materials for syringe trays, expansion of the medical tourism industry, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for prefilled and disposable syringes.

Major trends anticipated in this period include a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials for syringe trays, greater automation in syringe tray production, increasing demand for customized syringe tray solutions, adoption of smart packaging technologies, expansion of the global healthcare market, and integration of advanced tracking and monitoring systems in syringe trays.

The syringe trays market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of surgical procedures. This growth is driven by advancements in medical technology and a rising aging population requiring more medical interventions. For example, in 2022, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons reported a 102% increase in cosmetic procedures compared to 2021, highlighting the growing demand for surgical interventions. Similarly, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery noted a 40% rise in surgical and non-surgical procedures in 2021 compared to 2020.



Leading companies in the syringe trays market are focusing on innovation to meet clinical needs and enhance patient safety, such as developing specialized products such as thoracostomy trays. For instance, Merit Medical Systems Inc. launched the ReSolve Thoracostomy Tray in 2022, specifically designed to facilitate safe air or fluid extraction from the chest cavity. This innovative tray includes various syringes, including luer lock and slip syringes of different capacities, catering to specific medical requirements.



In April 2023, Inverness Graham, an investment firm based in the US, acquired Innovia Medical to expand its healthcare portfolio and capitalize on market opportunities. This acquisition of Innovia Medical, known for its InstruSafe brand of surgical solutions including syringe trays, aims to leverage Innovia's expertise and enhance growth prospects in the evolving healthcare sector.



North America was the largest region in the syringe trays market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the syringe trays market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the syringe trays market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Type: Polypropylene Syringe Trays; Polyvinyl Chloride Syringe Trays; Polystyrene Syringe Trays; Polyethylene Syringe Trays; Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Offline; Online

3) By Application: Food Laboratories; Hospitals; Veterinary; Agriculture; Diagnostics; Pharmaceuticals; Research And Laboratories



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $28.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12% Regions Covered Global

