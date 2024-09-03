Bitget Launches the First CEX-based Task-to-Earn Platform for Crypto Influencers, Committing $5M Commission in First Year

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched the Bitget Booster Platform, an one-of-a-kind Task-to-Earn (T2E) platform specifically designed for Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), influencers and professional traders in the crypto space. This platform aims to connect crypto projects with content creators, fostering community engagement and growth. In its first year, Bitget is expected to distribute over $5 million in commission rewards through the platform, supporting thousands of crypto content creators.



With an affiliate network of over 30,000 crypto influencers on Twitter, Telegram and YouTube, Bitget intends to leverage its resources to accelerate the adoption and development of promising crypto startups. The Booster Platform is industry's first initiative of merging crypto with gig economy concepts, providing influencers with real-time promotional tasks encompassing major project launches, platform events, unique product updates and community-based tasks.

Initially, the platform allows crypto projects to post two core task types: Posting Tasks and Referral Tasks. Posting Tasks are designed for influencers skilled in content creation, involving the crafting and sharing of educational content about the project on social media. Referral Tasks focus on referring new users to trade and hold the token on Bitget through exclusive links, targeting KOLs adept at user interaction and engagement.

"Our Booster Platform marks the industry's first systematic and dynamic attempt at incentivizing KOLs' efforts. By prioritizing our extensive network of influencers, we will provide efficient promotional features to ensure collaborative success within the crypto community. This aligns with Bitget's strategy to empower content creators and contribute to the sustainable growth of crypto gems," said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Bitget.

The onboarding process for the Bitget Booster Platform is straightforward. KOLs need a Bitget account and can apply on the Bitget website. The review process typically takes seven business days. High-quality content creators with prior collaborations will be fast-tracked through an internal whitelist. Once onboarded, KOLs will receive real-time notifications of available tasks, ensuring they do not miss any reward opportunities. Upon completing tasks, KOLs promptly receive the agreed-upon commission.

The Bitget Booster Platform offers several benefits, including real-time access to the latest industry news and promotional materials, a diverse range of task types to suit various skills, a user-friendly onboarding process, and generous commission returns.

Influencers, KOLs and professional traders can start applying by signing up here. For more information, please visit the official announcement.

