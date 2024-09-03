University of Mississippi Medical Center Launches Student Loan Benefit with Fiducius to Support Employee Recruiting and Retentions Efforts

Jackson, Mississippi, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiducius, a leader in student loan and education assistance benefits today announced a partnership with The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), aimed at helping employees achieve financial wellness around student loans and other high interest debt.

In today’s fast-paced world, financial stability is paramount. Supporting employees’ financial health is a key driver to support recruiting and retention objectives. The roughly 10,000 employees that make up the UMMC workforce will have access to the tools and resources necessary to navigate their financial journey effectively. Through this partnership, Fiducius will provide personalized financial guidance, education, and resources tailored to the unique needs of UMMC employees.

"We are seeing a paradigm shift in the labor market. Many of our hospital clients are looking for ways to retain the staff they already have” said Ross Weintraub, Head of Business Development at Fiducius. “We are talking with employers of all different sizes all over the country. Recruiting will always be a key focus, but we are hearing the emphasis on retention right now.

Fiducius offers a wide range of financial wellness services including Student Loan Financial PlanningSM, Tuition Reimbursement, and Student Loan Repayment. UMMC is leveraging their expertise in Student Loan Financial Planning which includes pathways that help employees get their student loans forgiven because they work at a non-profit hospital. Additionally, employees can take advantage of Banking as a BenefitSM to help reduce other high interest debt outside of student loans.

"We are excited to launch with Fiducius to enhance the financial well-being of our employees," said Frank Lenoir, Chief Human Resource Officer at The University of Mississippi Medical Center. "By providing access to comprehensive financial wellness resources, we are investing in the holistic health and prosperity of our workforce."

About The University of Mississippi Medical Center

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) is the state's only academic health science center, located in Jackson, Mississippi. It plays a crucial role in healthcare education, research, and patient care. UMMC comprises several schools, including the School of Medicine, School of Nursing, School of Dentistry, School of Health Related Professions, School of Graduate Studies in the Health Sciences, and the School of Population Health.

UMMC is dedicated to training healthcare professionals, conducting cutting-edge research, and providing top-notch medical care to the community. The Medical Center also includes University Hospitals and Health System, which offers a wide range of primary and specialty care services. UMMC is committed to advancing healthcare in Mississippi and beyond through education, research, and patient care initiatives.