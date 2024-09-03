UK Healthcare Consultants Industry Market Research Report 2024: Solutions Required to Stretch the NHS Budget Further for an Ageing Population

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Consultants in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Healthcare consultants are hot property due to technological advances in healthcare-related industries and the changing regulatory environment. Strategies for digitising healthcare and improving workflows are at the heart of what consultancies are being commissioned for. Moreover, the ageing population and the COVID-19 pandemic have strained the industry, with new approaches generated from healthcare consulting emerging.
The Healthcare Consultants industry is expected to expand by 2.6% to £752.2 million over the five years through 2024-25. Revenue is forecast to swell by 2.4% in 2024-25, owing to a growing focus on increasing the efficiency of the healthcare sector and cutting costs.
Trends and Insights
- Digitalisation drives demand for healthcare consultants.
- As the NHS moves towards digital records, healthcare providers are seeking advice on data management and IT use, boosting demand for healthcare consultants.
- Strategic management consulting is thriving.
- This is due to the need for expertise in mergers, acquisitions, facilities planning, and governance procedures, especially with ongoing changes in clinical governance.
- London remains the epicentre for healthcare consultancies.
- The capital's concentration of major hospitals, government departments, and international consulting firms make it a prime location for healthcare consultancy practices.
- Competition drives innovation in Healthcare Consultancy.
- The intense rivalry pushes firms to broaden their service base, merge with specialist firms and emphasise quality of service to stay ahead
- Solutions are required to stretch the NHS budget further for an ageing population
- An ageing population has ramped up the pressure on the healthcare system since natural bodily decline requiring attention accompanies ageing.
Industry outlook (2024-2029)
Market size is projected to grow over the next five years.
Trends and Insights
- Future planning for fluctuating health expenditures will keep providers coming back to consultancies
- Health expenditure is set to grow in the immediate future, but remain lower than its' peak during the COVID-19 outbreak. Spending is way above pre-pandemic levels as the government looks to clear patient backlogs, allowing healthcare providers to afford consulting services.
Company Coverage Includes:
- Accenture (UK) Ltd
- KPMG LLP
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation & Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
