UK Healthcare Consultants Industry Market Research Report 2024: Solutions Required to Stretch the NHS Budget Further for an Ageing Population

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Consultants in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Healthcare consultants are hot property due to technological advances in healthcare-related industries and the changing regulatory environment. Strategies for digitising healthcare and improving workflows are at the heart of what consultancies are being commissioned for. Moreover, the ageing population and the COVID-19 pandemic have strained the industry, with new approaches generated from healthcare consulting emerging.

The Healthcare Consultants industry is expected to expand by 2.6% to £752.2 million over the five years through 2024-25. Revenue is forecast to swell by 2.4% in 2024-25, owing to a growing focus on increasing the efficiency of the healthcare sector and cutting costs.



Trends and Insights

Digitalisation drives demand for healthcare consultants. As the NHS moves towards digital records, healthcare providers are seeking advice on data management and IT use, boosting demand for healthcare consultants.

Strategic management consulting is thriving. This is due to the need for expertise in mergers, acquisitions, facilities planning, and governance procedures, especially with ongoing changes in clinical governance.

London remains the epicentre for healthcare consultancies. The capital's concentration of major hospitals, government departments, and international consulting firms make it a prime location for healthcare consultancy practices.

Competition drives innovation in Healthcare Consultancy. The intense rivalry pushes firms to broaden their service base, merge with specialist firms and emphasise quality of service to stay ahead

Solutions are required to stretch the NHS budget further for an ageing population An ageing population has ramped up the pressure on the healthcare system since natural bodily decline requiring attention accompanies ageing.





Industry outlook (2024-2029)



Market size is projected to grow over the next five years.



Trends and Insights

Future planning for fluctuating health expenditures will keep providers coming back to consultancies

Health expenditure is set to grow in the immediate future, but remain lower than its' peak during the COVID-19 outbreak. Spending is way above pre-pandemic levels as the government looks to clear patient backlogs, allowing healthcare providers to afford consulting services.

Company Coverage Includes:

Accenture (UK) Ltd

KPMG LLP

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Major Markets

Globalisation & Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Barriers to Entry

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2njhck

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.