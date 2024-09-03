Experience 'Flexible Sustainability' Showcased Through a Range of New Packaging Solutions by PAC Machinery at Pack Expo International 2024

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experience the innovative concept of 'Flexible Sustainability' showcased through a range of new packaging solutions at PAC Machinery's exhibit S-2130 at Pack Expo International 2024. Discover how these new sustainable options are revolutionizing the industry and providing an environmentally friendly approach to packaging, while helping companies protect their capital investment against future regulations on plastic. PAC Machinery offers better choices toward the future with three new machines on exhibit this year. Join PAC at PACK EXPO International 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Booth S-2130 November 3-6, 2024. This is the largest packaging show of the year produced by PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.



Attending a live show gives attendees an opportunity to meet with an exhibit full of PAC Machinery’s packaging experts and the chance to experience high quality packaging machinery in action.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new theme of ‘Flexible Sustainability’ this year," exclaimed Greg Berguig, President of PAC Machinery. "This innovative concept offers greater flexibility in packaging by allowing the use of both paper and plastic on the same machine." Berguig continued, "These machines provide companies with the opportunity to future-proof their equipment investments. As regulations on plastic in our industry become stricter or if plastic packaging is phased out entirely, companies that have invested in our Flexible Sustainability options will be able to seamlessly transition to packaging with paper without the need for costly additional machinery."

The introduction of ‘Flexible Sustainability’ marks a significant advancement in the packaging industry, offering companies the ability to adapt to changing regulations and consumer preferences with ease. PAC Machinery will have several machines on exhibit of this type including the NEW FW 650SI Flow Wrapper and the Rollbag® R3200 and R3200XL Fulfillment Paper Automatic Baggers. These systems work with curbside recyclable paper as well as plastic that contains up to 100% recycled resins.

PAC is thrilled to present an extensive array of equipment for flexible packaging at the prestigious Pack Expo international show. PAC will feature one of the largest ranges available, providing attendees with a comprehensive look at the latest innovations in the industry.

PAC Machinery has been in the packaging industry for over 60 years with over 80 pieces of equipment across numerous packaging categories and has been focused on new innovations in sustainable packaging. Join PAC to discover cutting-edge solutions for all your packaging needs at booth S2130.

Event page https://www.pacmachinery.com/event/pack-expo-las-vegas-2023/

Contact sales@pacmachinery.com or call 1 (800) 985.9570.

Show info https://www.packexpointernational.com/

NEW PRODUCTS FOR THE 2024 EXHIBIT

6800CS-HS Side Sealer Shrink wrap products up to 16” wide and unlimited lengths at a rate of up to 120 cycles/min with this continuous motion all-electric side sealer. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/clamco-6800cs-hs-continuous-box-motion-side-sealer/

PAC FW 650SI Flow Wrapper This servo-driven inverted flow wrapper offers the choice of packaging products in poly or Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper. Designed for feeding soft or delicate products at a speed of up to 80 packs/min, this sustainable packaging machine comes standard with a belted infeed conveyor and can accommodate products up to 12” wide or 8” in in height. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pac-fw-650si-inverted-flow-wrapper/

Rollbag ® R3200 and R3200XL Fulfillment Paper Automatic Baggers Our latest innovative baggers offer the flexibility to choose between PAC’s patented Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper mailers and poly mailers made with up to 100% recycled resins. R3200 Fulfillment Paper was entered for the PMMI 2024 Technology Excellence Award competition for “New Sustainable Innovation.” https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-r3200xl-fulfillment-paper-automatic-bagger/



See PAC's other top solutions at the exhibit

Automatic Baggers

Rollbag ® R785 This system is a unique, all-electric tabletop automatic poly bagger is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution. The R785 is able to operate at a rate of up to 40 bags/min, depending on application. Engineered to accommodate pre-opened bags on a roll up to 12” wide and 20” long. The R785 on display at the show will feature PAC’s new integrated thermal transfer printer, for printing directly on the bag, with a range of label software. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r785-all-electric-automatic-bagger/



This system is a unique, all-electric tabletop automatic poly bagger is a dependable, industrial quality, multi-shift packaging solution. The R785 is able to operate at a rate of up to 40 bags/min, depending on application. Engineered to accommodate pre-opened bags on a roll up to 12” wide and 20” long. The R785 on display at the show will feature PAC’s new integrated thermal transfer printer, for printing directly on the bag, with a range of label software. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r785-all-electric-automatic-bagger/ Rollbag ® R3200XL Automatic Bagger The largest model in our bagger lineup. This advanced machine allows users to package items with bags measuring up to 22 inches in width and 36 inches in length. Additionally, the R3200XL offers the option to utilize tubing for packaging, enabling users to customize the size of their bags and ultimately reduce waste and save money. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-and-r3200xl/



The largest model in our bagger lineup. This advanced machine allows users to package items with bags measuring up to 22 inches in width and 36 inches in length. Additionally, the R3200XL offers the option to utilize tubing for packaging, enabling users to customize the size of their bags and ultimately reduce waste and save money. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/rollbag-r3200-and-r3200xl/ Materials for Automatic Baggers Get a competitive edge with our packaging materials for any brand of automatic bagger. Our experts will be there to discuss custom, stock and eco-friendly bag options for any bagging machine, including PAC’s Fiberflex® curbside recyclable paper. https://www.pacmachinery.com/bags-and-materials/

Sealers

PVG Industrial Vacuum Sealer The Packaging Aids PVG is considered by many to be the industry standard industrial vacuum impulse sealer.

https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pvg-vacuum-sealer/

The Packaging Aids PVG is considered by many to be the industry standard industrial vacuum impulse sealer. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pvg-vacuum-sealer/ 552 Continuous Horizontal Band Sealer for bag and pouch sealing applications engineered for fast, dependable seals - every time. It has an integrated conveyor that may be tilted down and can be raised or lowered to achieve desired seal position and several printer options including an inkjet printer or embosser. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/audion-552-horizontal-band-sealer/

Medical Packaging

PVT Plus Med is a compact tabletop vacuum sealer, with gas flush capability and independent control of all process parameters. https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/pvt-plus-med-validatable-vacuum-sealer



ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Shannon Winans | PAC Machinery Marketing Director | 1 (800) 985-9570 x261 | Shannonw@pacmachinery.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bae8165-2768-4c8d-af1e-a644b537a53b

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/002d6527-977e-4404-a00a-4c2a916a11ca

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6988bb3e-4c4b-424e-8969-83829efa7afb