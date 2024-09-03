Disguise Announces Extension of Global Rights for Netflix’s Stranger Things and Bridgerton

POWAY, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), has announced the extension of its global rights to design and develop costumes based on characters from Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things and Bridgerton for fall 2024.



The Stranger Things collection includes a range of classic and fan-favorite costumes for both kids and adults, featuring iconic characters such as Eleven, Robin and Steve from Scoops Ahoy, Hellfire Club captain Eddie Munson, Hawkins Cheerleader Chrissy, and extending the Demogorgon into infant and toddler sizing so the full family can dress up.

The new Bridgerton line, available this fall, showcases stunning adult costumes inspired by Penelope and Colin Bridgerton and reflects the detail to design that was given to the original versions in the series by Shondaland.

"The success of our Stranger Things costumes has been tremendous, and we are excited to bring that same passion and attention to detail to our Bridgerton line for fans," said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise, Inc.

Disguise, a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, Inc., has a longstanding presence in the costume and dress-up industry, with decades of experience and strong relationships with licensors. Known for their innovative and high-quality products, Disguise continues to set the standard in the industry with their global distribution network.

Fans can look forward to finding Stranger Things and Bridgerton costumes and accessories in stores and online this fall.

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

