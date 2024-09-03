John Snow Labs Announces Fifth Annual NLP Summit, the World’s Largest Gathering for the Applied NLP, LLM, and Generative AI Community

LEWES, Del., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the program for the fifth annual NLP Summit, taking place virtually September 24-26. The free conference, which attracted over 10,000 attendees last year, is the world’s largest gathering of the applied Generative AI and natural language processing (NLP) community.



Despite being a landmark year for Generative AI, few are capitalizing on its promised business value. This year’s agenda includes more than 50 technical sessions, covering cutting-edge applications that make a real impact. The program covers solution architectures, lessons learned, and trending open-source libraries, including the following keynote sessions:

The Age of Synthetic Data and Small LLMs - Loubha Ben Alla, Hugging Face

Multi-Agent Based Agentic Workflow in Healthcare - Sanjay Basu, Oracle

Deconstructing Graph RAG: An Overview of Concepts and Methodologies - Prashanth Rao, Kuzo

Applying Healthcare-Specific LLMs to Build Oncology Patient Timelines and Recommend Clinical Guidelines - Vishakha Sharma, Roche

Identifying and Mitigating Bias in AI Models for Recruiting - Katie Bakewell, NLPLogic and Jason Safley, Opptly

Quantizing Large Language Models - Supriya Raman, JPMorgan Chase

Automating Systematic Reviews of Academic Research - Dia Trambitas, John Snow Labs

Deidentifying Free-text Patient Notes: No Need for Tradeoffs - Ross Bierbryer, Dandelion Health

Pedagogical and Strategic Utility of Large Language Models - Michelle Banawan, Asian Institute of Management

Enhancing Marketing Campaigns with NLP: Data-Driven Decision Making in Consumer Analytics - Saurabh Kumar, The Kraft Heinz Company

“There’s a lot of noise around Generative AI today that makes it hard for teams to understand what to build next and how to do so effectively,” said David Talby, CTO, John Snow Labs. “The role of the NLP Summit is to bring together the community of practitioners to learn from each other what actually works and moves the needle.”

John Snow Labs is one of the organizations contributing to progress in applied Generative AI. In July, the company announced its automated responsible AI testing capabilities in the Generative AI Lab—a first-of-its-kind no-code tool to test and evaluate the safety and efficacy of custom language models. In August, John Snow Labs launched turnkey deployments of medical language models as fully managed, private API Endpoints, boosting efficiency, security, and compliance.

The NLP Summit paired with John Snow Labs’ commitment to frequent and strategic software updates is proof of the company’s commitment to using AI for good. To register for the free NLP Summit, visit: https://www.nlpsummit.org/

