Recovery Centers of America Highlights the Impact of Medication for Addiction Treatment During National Recovery Month

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with National Recovery Month in September, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is emphasizing the critical role of Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT) in combating substance use disorders. RCA, a leading healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities in the East, Midwest and South, is committed to showcasing how MAT has become a cornerstone of effective addiction recovery.

MAT is a holistic approach that combines FDA-approved medications with behavioral therapies to treat substance use disorders, particularly opioid and alcohol addictions. The medications used in MAT ease withdrawal symptoms and cravings, allowing patients to focus on their recovery without the constant distraction of physical discomfort. This approach addresses both the physiological and psychological aspects of addiction, offering a comprehensive path to recovery.

RCA’s integration of MAT across its facilities has demonstrated remarkable outcomes, contributing significantly to patient recovery and long-term sobriety. MAT is not about replacing one substance with another; rather, it helps individuals in recovery manage their addiction, enabling them to learn new coping skills and address the underlying issues contributing to their substance use disorder.

RCA has seen significant increases in MAT utilization across its facilities. Nationally, RCA has achieved more than a 25% increase in MAT utilization across all its facilities from 2023 to 2024, highlighting the growing recognition and success of MAT in supporting addiction recovery.

“MAT represents a pivotal advancement in addiction recovery, offering patients an innovative approach to overcoming substance use disorders,” said Brett Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of RCA. “As we observe National Recovery Month, we are proud to highlight how MAT has been instrumental in supporting our patients and achieving sustained recovery. Our commitment to this innovative treatment underscores our dedication to providing the highest standard of care.”

The benefits of MAT extend beyond the individual, decreasing opioid-related overdose deaths, reducing illicit opioid use, and increasing social functioning and retention in treatment. MAT has also proven to decrease criminal activity and the transmission of infectious diseases while improving maternal and fetal outcomes for pregnant women struggling with addiction.

At Recovery Centers of America, MAT is combined with evidence-based therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and approaches informed by dialectical behavior therapy (DBT). These therapies help patients develop healthy coping mechanisms, address underlying trauma or mental health issues, and build the skills needed for long-term recovery. MAT is a tool that, when used in conjunction with other therapeutic practices, lays a strong foundation for lasting sobriety.

About Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to help 1 million patients achieve lifelong recovery through evidence-based treatment for substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions – one neighborhood at a time. The RCA Care Model features a clinically proven, full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services at 12 world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions. RCA admits patients 24/7, accepts most insurances, and provides transportation, intervention and family support services when needed. RCA is proud to have several of its sites recognized multiple times in Newsweek’s America’s Best Addiction Centers rankings for excellence. For inquiries or admissions, call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-572-2669).