High Kings Launches Pairing of Ultra Premium Cigars & Cannagars in U.S. Premium Import Cigar Market

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Kings of Tara, LLC (HKOT), a Calif.-based producer of ultra-premium cigars, announced today that it will co-market its Ultra-Premium Tobacco Cigars with its Ultra-Premium Cannagars in two multi-billion-dollar markets – imported tobacco cigars and the U.S.-legal CBD flower smokables market – serving cigar connoisseurs seeking a unique, high-quality, relaxing smoking experience.



HKOT is one of the first brands to market BOTH tobacco cigars and cannagars together as a Pairing of products available to the general public of legal age.

“Cigars and Cannagars are the perfect pairing companions because Cannagars open up the cigar world to millions of connoisseurs who wish to enjoy a more sophisticated smoking experience,” said HKOT CEO Ned Madden. “Through the Cannagar, a much wider audience can now join into the cigar culture enjoying its traditions, practices and most importantly the lifestyle. The cigar industry is deeply rooted in history, luxury, and shared camaraderie, making the Cannagar a perfect fit.”

Likewise, many premium Cannagar smokers enjoy smoking Cigars, or would like to try the experience, preferring to pair their ultra-premium flower with the highest quality tobacco.

HKOT is currently offering the “High Kings Premium Pairing” – an exclusive Cigar & Cannagar combo, containing one of HKOT’s exclusive 12-year aged Cuban-style Habano tobacco cigars, and one HKOT live-resin infused Sinsemilla Cannagar. HKOT’s custom handcrafted Cannagars provide a robust smoking experience unrivaled in quality, flavor and satisfaction.

HKOT’s “Sinsemilla” is a handmade 6-in./5-gram Ultra-Premium Cannagar infused with 1000mg of pure CBD live resin, a light sticky aromatic extract produced from concentrated trichomes. HKOT live resin infused cannagars are best known for purity, potency and rich flavor. HKOT produces 15 market-leading varieties including Girl Scout Cookies, Lemon Haze, Durban Poison, Purple Urkle, Acapulco Gold, Blue Dream, Maui Wowie, Northern Lights, OG Kush, Pineapple Express, Skywalker OG, Strawberry Cough, Peppermint Kush, White Widow and Sour Diesel. Consumers can choose between a CBD Sinsemilla Cannagar containing a maximum of 0.3% THC, or a Sinsemilla Cannagar infused with Delta-8 THC (where legal).

HKOT’s “Habano” cigar is a handmade authentic Cuban-style 12- year aged tobacco blend that provides a complex and rich smoke. HKOT also offers 15 verities of authentic Cuban-style cigars, including: Cohiba Robusto, 1989 Habano, Bolivar Belicoso, Cohiba Grand Pyramid, SEIS Perfecto, 1995 Habano Claro, 20-year Habanos Maduro, 1992 Grand Cru, Habano Verde Candela and the Sligo Siglo.

The High Kings Premium Pairing is priced at $100 per package for a limited time, an exclusive 50% discount offered only to High Kings’ VIP online connoisseur customers while supplies last. The company is taking orders at www.highkingsoftara.com as well as offering additional discount opportunities as part of our subscription program for our VIP Members.

“We invite the premium cigar world to try our aromatic, sweet and savory Cannagars,” said Madden. “We’re pleased to introduce our ultra-premium Cannagars to sophisticated smokers in the $340 million U.S. imported premium tobacco cigar market. We have paired up our ultra-premium Cuban-style tobacco cigars with our ultra-premium Cannagars to provide a smoking experience unmatched in the cigar world. Our Cannagars are the perfect appetizer smokable for connoisseurs interested in enhancing their cigar experience. Smoking a High Kings’ ultra-premium Cannagar cleanses the palate prior to smoking a premium cigar, refreshing and enriching the flavor.”

Contact:

Ned Madden - CEO

High Kings of Tara, LLC

29 Campanilla

San Clemente, Calif. 92673

ned@highkingsoftara.com

www.highkingsoftara.com