Education ERP Market to Reach USD 75.84 Billion by 2032 Fueled by Technological Innovations and Rising Institutional Demands | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education ERP Market Size Analysis:

“The Education ERP Market was valued at USD 16.56 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 75.84 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 18.46% from 2024 to 2032.”

This significant growth is driven by cutting-edge technological innovations, including advancements in cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, which are enhancing ERP system functionalities. Additionally, the rising need for streamlined administrative processes and improved data management in educational institutions is driving the demand for advanced ERP solutions.

Market Overview

The Education ERP Market is registering rapid growth in the past years on account of rising applications and installation of integrated software packages, for improving operational efficiency in higher education institutions (HEIs). Users are competing technologies due to the instant benefits like simplified operations in critical areas related to student enrolment, attendance tracking grading, and financial management.

The functionality and the appeal of ERP systems are now significantly increasing with competitive advantages due to technological advancements, particularly in cloud computing and AI technologies which is eventually leading to a rapidly rising adoption rate by educational institutions. Sees a rise in both demand and supply given the growing market for scalable, versatile & advanced sets of ERP solutions that serve changing needs at educational institution's agenda.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Jenzabar

Kira Talent

Microsoft 365 Education

Moodle

PowerSchool

Sage Intacct

SchoolMint Workday

ADP Workforce Now

Blackbaud

Campus Management

Canvas LMS (Instructure)

Education ERP Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 16.56 Bn Market Size by 2032 US$ 75.84 Bn CAGR CAGR of 18.46% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing demand for automated management systems in educational institutions.



• The increase in the use of digital tools and platforms in education drives the need for integrated ERP systems.

Segment Analysis

By Component:

The software segment led the market with a revenue share exceeding 65.00% in 2023. Innovations in cloud computing and AI have significantly enhanced Education ERP software capabilities, incorporating features such as predictive analytics and real-time data processing. These advancements have made ERP solutions increasingly attractive to educational institutions.

By Deployment:

The cloud segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 61.24% in 2023. The preference for cloud-based ERP solutions is driven by their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and security, which are particularly beneficial for institutions adopting remote and hybrid learning models. Cloud solutions allow institutions to adjust their IT infrastructure and software capabilities according to their needs without substantial upfront investments.

By Application:

The learning management system (LMS) segment held the largest market share of 28.89% in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The integration of LMS with ERP systems enhances operational efficiency by synchronizing data across various modules.

By End-User:

The higher education segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 62.00% in 2023. This growth is driven by increasing global enrollment and the need for efficient management of academic and administrative processes.

Key Segments:

By Component

Software

Services Consulting Implementation Support & Maintenance



By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

Student Information System

Learning Management System

Human Resource Management

Finance & Accounting Management

Others

By End-use

K-12

Higher Education

Regional Analysis

North America: North America emerged as the leading region in 2023, driven by high adoption rates of Education ERP systems among higher education institutions and a strong presence of key market players. The U.S. and Canada are leading the region’s growth with significant investments in technology aimed at enhancing educational outcomes. Notable companies such as Blackboard Inc. and Oracle Corporation are actively contributing to market expansion in this region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market, driven by rapid digitalization and increased investments in educational infrastructure. Countries like India and China are experiencing a surge in demand for ERP systems due to expanding educational institutions and a growing emphasis on technology integration. Key players such as SAP SE and Ellucian are making notable strides in this region, catering to the evolving needs of educational institutions.

Recent Developments

Oracle Corporation launched its new Education Cloud ERP solution in July 2024, designed to enhance administrative efficiency with advanced analytics and AI capabilities.

SAP SE introduced an updated version of its SAP Student Lifecycle Management software in May 2024, featuring enhanced integration with cloud-based platforms and improved data processing.

Ellucian released a new suite of tools for its ERP system in June 2024, focusing on predictive analytics and personalized learning.

Blackboard Inc. unveiled a new cloud-based ERP module in April 2024, aimed at streamlining student enrollment and administrative processes.

Jenzabar announced the launch of its updated ERP system in March 2024, featuring enhanced mobile accessibility and user interface improvements.

Unit4 introduced its latest ERP solution for education in August 2024, which includes advanced AI-driven features for operational efficiency and data insights.

Key Takeaways

The Education ERP Market is experiencing significant growth due to technological advancements and increasing demand for streamlined administrative processes.

Software solutions hold a major share of the market, with cloud deployment models leading in adoption.

North America leads in market share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth.

Recent product launches highlight a trend towards integrating AI, cloud capabilities, and enhanced analytics into ERP systems.

