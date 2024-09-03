Western Union Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2024: Accelerators, Incubators and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Western Union 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and acquisitions.

Western Union is a US-based financial services company enabling businesses, consumers, governments, and financial institutions to safely send money and make payments across the world. Currently, the company operates through two segments: Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services.

The Consumer Money Transfer segment offers money transfer services to consumers across the world. Consumers can send funds through both retail and digital money transfer channels. The Consumer Services segment offers bill payment services in the US and Argentina as well as money order services. It also offers retail foreign exchange services, lending partnerships, digital wallet and prepaid cards.

Western Union operated a third segment called Business Solutions until July 1, 2023. The segment was sold off to Goldfinch Partners and The Baupost Group on July 1, 2023.



The report provides information and insights into Western Union's tech activities, including :

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnerships & Acquisitions Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executive

