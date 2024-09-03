Alumis to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumis Inc. (Nasdaq: ALMS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, September 5, 2024, 8:30 am ET

New York, NY

Format: fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Friday, September 6, 2024

Boston, MA

Format: one-on-one investor meetings only

Baird 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 8:30 am ET

New York, NY

Format: presentation and one-on-one investor meetings; archived webcast replay on Investor Events page of Alumis website for 90 days following the conference

2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:55 am ET

New York, NY

Format: fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings; live webcast on Investor Events page of Alumis website, archived replay available for 90 days following the presentation

Stifel 2024 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit

Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:00 am ET

Format: presentation

About Alumis

Alumis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing oral therapies using a precision approach to optimize clinical outcomes and significantly improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Leveraging its proprietary precision data analytics platform, Alumis is building a pipeline of molecules with the potential to address a broad range of immune-mediated diseases as monotherapy or combination therapies. Alumis’ most advanced product candidate, ESK-001, is an oral, highly selective, small molecule, allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and systemic lupus erythematosus. Alumis is also developing A-005, a CNS-penetrant, allosteric TYK2 inhibitor for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases. Beyond TYK2, Alumis’ proprietary precision data analytics platform and drug discovery expertise have led to the identification of additional preclinical programs that exemplify its precision approach. Incubated by Foresite Labs and led by a team of industry veterans experienced in small-molecule compound drug development for immune-mediated diseases, Alumis is pioneering a precision approach to drug development to potentially produce the next generation of treatment to address immune dysfunction. For more information, visit www.alumis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements regarding Alumis’ participation at upcoming conferences. Alumis explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.