Multi Service Fuel Card Adds RaceTrac to Card Acceptance Network

Overland Park, KS, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Service Fuel Card, a major fuel transaction processor serving the heavy-duty trucking industry, today announced the addition of over 75 RaceTrac and RaceWay locations to its card acceptance network.

Multi Service Fuel Card users will now be able to fuel at high-flow diesel canopies under the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands across the Southeast, with additional locations planned to open in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio within the next year.

“We are excited to bring RaceTrac and RaceWay into the Multi Service Fuel Card network,” said Aaron Decker, CEO of Multi Service Fuel Card. “Their legacy has been built upon providing extraordinary service and frictionless convenience to each guest that visits their stores. This customer centricity aligns with our core values and is exactly what we look for when expanding our merchant network.”

“Our integration­­ with the Multi Service Fuel Card represents a significant milestone in enhancing efficiency and accessibility for heavy-duty trucking fleets at RaceTrac and RaceWay sites,” said Chris Scorti, Senior Manager of Fleet Fuel for RaceTrac and RaceWay. “Acceptance of the Multi Service fuel card at our high-flow diesel sites signifies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the transportation industry and our commitment to providing convenient, high-quality fueling solutions.”

Multi Service Fuel Card is known for its extensive merchant network of more than 8,900 high-flow diesel locations catering to the Class 8 truck market. As a fuel card initially founded by a former over-the-road truck driver, the company has specifically designed its fuel management program to support heavy-duty truck fleets with purchasing controls that protect against fraud and discount programs that help fleets manage one of their top operational expenses.

RaceTrac and RaceWay locations are known for their spacious fueling lanes, well-lit parking lots and convenience stores stocked with all the daily essentials a professional driver may need to refuel and recharge. Multi Service Fuel Card users wanting to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the recently-relaunched RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app for additional, exclusive perks. Likewise, all Multi Service Fuel Card accepting locations have been added to the Multi Service Fuel Card mobile app to make finding cost-effective fuel locations with the amenities needed for each stop that much easier.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac is the 22nd largest privately held company in the United States and has been serving guests since 1934. RaceTrac has nearly 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac® and RaceWay® brands in 13 states offering guests an affordable one-stop-shop featuring competitively priced fuel plus a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed coffee. RaceTrac employs more than 10,500 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy and Energy Dispatch.

About Multi Service Fuel Card

Multi Service Fuel Card was founded in 1978 by a former over-the-road truck driver who believed there had to be a better way to pay for fuel than a pocket full of cash. From that belief came the first fuel card to offer real-time transaction authorization, forever changing the way fleet owners managed fuel spend. More than four decades later, Multi Service Fuel Card continues to be recognized by its customers as the leading fuel card solution in the trucking industry. Accepted at over 8,900 truck stops of all sizes across the U.S. and Canada, including TA/Petro, Pilot/Flying J, Love’s, regional chains and independent locations. In September 2021, Multi Service Fuel Card was acquired by Shell USA and operates as a wholly owned Portfolio Company. For more information, visit multiservicefuelcard.com, Facebook, or Instagram. To access fuel price information across the network, download the Multi Service Fuel Card mobile app.

