Rightworks awarded six badges in G2’s Summer 2024 Report

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud services provider purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is proud to announce it has earned multiple Leader badges, among other top performance honors, in G2’s Summer 2024 Report. The recognition reflects the company’s strategic growth initiatives and unwavering commitment to providing superior cloud solutions purpose-built for the accounting profession.

Rightworks earned the following recognitions in G2’s Summer 2024 Report:

Leader — Grid ® for Managed Hosting Providers

for Managed Hosting Providers Leader — Small-Business Grid ® for Managed Hosting Providers

for Managed Hosting Providers High Performer — Mid-Market Grid ® for Managed Hosting Providers

for Managed Hosting Providers Best Support — Mid-Market Managed Hosting Relationship Index

Easiest To Do Business With — Mid-Market Managed Hosting Relationship Index

Users Love Us

Products ranked in G2’s Leader quadrants have a high user rating and substantial market presence scores. In its summer reports, just 11% of all vendors on G2 are represented, and only 7% of products and services achieved a Leader or High Performer badge.

Rightworks’ G2 summer accolades come after a year of strategic expansion and evolution for Rightworks. In June, Rightworks announced the acquisition of Australia-based Practice Protect, the accounting profession’s leading cybersecurity provider. The acquisition will enable firms to further manage risk, secure client data and achieve regulatory compliance while using cloud and desktop applications in Rightworks OneSpace.

"We are proud to receive G2 honors for the third time this year. Our recent strategic acquisition and relentless focus on technical innovation and world-class customer service help ensure that accounting professionals can meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks.

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace—over 90 million people use its authentic and verified peer reviews every year to make informed software decisions.

Visit the Rightworks review page to learn more information about its G2 recognition.

Connect with Rightworks

Visit our newsroom; read our blog; and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Rightworks

Rightworks enables accounting firms and businesses to significantly simplify operations and expand their value to clients via our award-winning intelligent cloud and learning resources. This is possible with Rightworks OneSpace, the only secure cloud environment purpose-built for the accounting and tax profession, and Rightworks Academy, the premier community for firm optimization, growth and professional development. The Academy offers access to thought leadership, events, peer communities and extensive learning resources. Founded in 2002, we’ve grown to serve over 10,000 accounting firms in the US—from single practitioners to Top 10 firms. For more information, please visit rightworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7013e9f8-c535-496d-b66b-9e04e73c1b8f