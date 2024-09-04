Cell Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 28.98 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advances in Personalized Medicine and Stem Cell Applications | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Cell Therapy Market , valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 28.98 billion by 2032, driven by a robust CAGR of 22.5% from 2024 to 2032.“

This growth is primarily due to the increasing demand for advanced treatments for complex ailments such as cancer and genetic disorders. The market's expansion is supported by continuous advancements in cell therapy, focusing on developing more effective and personalized treatments. The rise in oncology disorders and a growing interest in regenerative medicine are significant drivers of this demand. At the same time, the increase in market supply is supported by substantial investments in research and development and a consistent rise in FDA approvals, contributing to a dynamic growth trend.





Cell Therapy Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 28.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis:

By Type: The Autologous Therapy segment dominated the market with a 91.2% share in 2023. This segment’s leading position is attributed to the widespread adoption of CAR-T therapies, which have shown promising results in treating various cancers and genetic disorders. The rapid expansion of FDA approvals, such as the February 2022 authorization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel (Carvykti) for multiple myeloma , underscores the growing confidence and success in autologous therapies.

Conversely, the Allogeneic Cell Therapy segment is expected to experience significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This segment is gaining momentum due to its potential to develop innovative therapeutic regimens. With 542 active allogeneic CAR-T agents in the global pipeline and partnerships such as Adaptimmune Ltd.’s collaboration with Genentech to explore iPSC-derived therapies, the future of allogeneic cell therapies looks promising.

By Therapeutic Area: The Oncology segment led the market with a revenue share of 29.8% in 2023. This dominance is driven by the success of CAR T-cells targeting CD19 and FDA approvals of novel therapies, such as brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus) for acute lymphocytic leukemia.

The Musculoskeletal Disorders segment is expected to see substantial growth, driven by ongoing research into tissue regeneration and repair. Advances in regenerative medicine and the development of innovative therapies for tissue repair are key contributors to this segment's expansion.

Cell Therapy Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Allogeneic Therapies (Stem Cell Therapies, Non-Stem Cell Therapies)

Autologous Therapies (Stem Cell Therapies, Non-Stem Cell Therapies)

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Dermatology

Others

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the Cell Therapy Market in 2023, due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for innovative therapies. The U.S. is a leader in the field, with significant contributions from companies like Kite Pharma and Novartis, which are at the forefront of CAR-T cell therapy advancements. The region benefits from robust R&D investments and favorable regulatory environments, driving its market growth.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Cell Therapy Market, experiencing rapid expansion due to increasing healthcare expenditures, expanding research initiatives, and rising awareness of advanced therapies. Countries such as China and India are witnessing significant advancements, with companies like Cellular Biomedicine Group and Vericel Corporation leading the charge. Growth is further supported by government initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and access.

Recent Developments:

January 2024: Celyad Oncology launched a new clinical trial for its innovative CAR-T therapy targeting solid tumors, expanding treatment options for challenging cancers. February 2024: Bluebird Bio received FDA approval for its gene therapy product, betibeglogene autotemcel, marking a significant advancement in beta-thalassemia treatment. April 2024: Adaptimmune Therapeutics introduced a new allogeneic T-cell therapy, in collaboration with Genentech, aimed at improving treatment efficacy for various cancers. June 2024: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals unveiled its latest cell-based therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, offering a new option for managing chronic inflammatory conditions. July 2024: Kite Pharma expanded its CAR-T therapy portfolio with a new product for relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas, enhancing treatment options for complex cases. August 2024: Novartis launched a new CAR-T cell therapy product focused on pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, addressing a critical need in childhood cancer treatment.

Key Takeaways:

The press release highlights the rapid expansion of the Cell Therapy Market, driven by technological advancements and increasing clinical applications.

Segment analyses provide insights into the dominant and fastest-growing areas within the market, reflecting the focus on both autologous and allogeneic therapies.

Regional analysis underscores North America's leadership and Asia-Pacific's emerging potential in shaping the future of cell therapy.

