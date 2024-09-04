MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market to Reach USD 2219.75 Billion by 2032 Driven by Shift Towards Integration with IoT Devices and 5G Technology | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:

“The MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market was valued at USD 200.60 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2219.75 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 30.68% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”- As Per the SNS Insider Report.

Overview of the MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market:

The MEMS electronic oscillators market has experienced compound growth over recent years, sustained by the rising requirement for compact, reliable, and energy-efficient timing solutions across multiple sectors. They are rapidly ousting traditional quartz-based oscillators since they can provide benefits in performance, miniaturization, and better tolerance against environmental pressures such as temperature and shock. Miniaturization of electronics is, perhaps, the most game-changing trend that has a critical effect on the MEMS electronic oscillators market. This is because miniaturization is utilized in every sector, from consumer electronics to the medical industry.

Moreover, wearables, such as smartwatches or fitness trackers, have benefitted from the miniaturization of their components. Approximately 55% of smartwatch owners who struggle to wear devices report that they want them to become smaller and more comfortable. This strong demand encourages many manufacturers to further pursue miniaturization in their designs. There have been important improvements in the field of medicine due to the miniaturization of medical devices. Modern implantable cardioverter defibrillators or continuous glucose monitors are around 30% smaller than similar devices that were produced a decade ago. Many patients find this smaller size to be more comfortable, alongside the general improvements in device design.





Key Players Covered in this Research Report are:

- Micrel

- Discera

- IQD

- NXP

- TXC

- IDT

- Eclipteck

- Seiko Epson

- Sand9

- Silicon Labs

- SiTime

- Vectron

- Abracon

MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 200.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2219.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.68% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size

Segments Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Regional Analysis

DROC & SWOT Analysis

Forecast Outlook Key Growth Drivers • Enhanced Performance and Reliability Over Traditional Quartz Oscillators.



• Increasing Utilization of MEMS Oscillators in Automotive and Aerospace Sectors.

Comprehensive analysis of market segments revealing the main factors influencing the market's growth path.

By Band:

The MHz band dominated the market in 2023 with a 55% market share. This frequency range is crucial for demanding applications that need precision and stability, like telecommunications, automotive electronics, and consumer electronics. Almost all smartphones, GPS, and network infrastructure rely on MEMS oscillators operating in the MHz frequencies to ensure consistent frequency generation for effective communication and signal processing. SiTime Corporation and Microchip Technology are companies that provide MEMS oscillators in the MHz range for mobile, automotive, and wireless uses.

By Application:

Consumer electronics held the majority of the market share in 2023, accounting for 32%. These are compact and easy to carry, making them ideal for use in devices such as smartphones and laptops. The demand for MEMS oscillators has increased due to the evolution of handheld gadgets with multifunctional capabilities. MEMS oscillators offer improved timing solutions in comparison to quartz and silicon oscillators for manufacturing consumer electronics. MEMS oscillators are crucial for smartphones, tablets, and other devices to control the activation and release of signals like Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Key Market Segmentation

BY TYPE

Simple Packaged MEMS Oscillator (SPMO)

Temperature-Compensated MEMS Oscillator (TCMO)

Voltage-Controlled MEMS Oscillator (VCMO)

Frequency Select MEMS Oscillator (FSMO)

Digital-Controlled MEMS Oscillator (DCMO)

Spread-Spectrum MEMS Oscillator (SSMO)

BY BAND

MHz Band

kHz Band

BY APPLICATION

Telecommunication

Networking

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis: North America dominated with 38% in 2023

In 2023, North America was at the forefront of the MEMS electronic oscillators market, with a market share exceeding 38%, due to its advanced technological infrastructure and the presence of top semiconductor companies in the area. MEMS oscillators are integrated into GPS, Internet of Things devices, and other high-frequency applications in defense and aerospace to enhance performance and uphold the region's superior position.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth in the MEMS electronic oscillators market from 2024 to 2032, due to the quick increase in consumer electronic device manufacturing. MEMS electronic manufacturing is primarily concentrated in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. Major companies like Epson in Japan and TXC Corporation in Taiwan benefit from the region's cost-effective production facilities and the ability to produce goods on a large scale.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. introduced a new series of temperature-compensated MEMS oscillators (TCMO) targeting automotive applications, with a focus on reliability under extreme environmental conditions.

In March 2023, Microchip Technology announced the release of a new dual MEMS oscillator targeting the automotive market. This new device delivers superior reliability and extended temperature range required for applications in automotive electronics, providing enhanced clocking flexibility to designers of ADAS systems.

Key Takeaways:

The MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market is set to experience substantial growth, expected to have a CAGR of 30.68% between 2024 and 2032, fueled by progress in the telecommunication and consumer electronics industries.

Temperature-compensated MEMS Oscillators (TCMOs) have a leading position in the market, with Digital-Controlled MEMS Oscillators (DCMOs) emerging as the rapidly expanding sector, providing customizable and versatile options.

North America is at the forefront of the market, fueled by high demand in telecommunication and consumer electronics, whereas the Asia Pacific region is undergoing swift expansion as a result of growing usage in automotive and industrial sectors.

The continual growth and innovation in the MEMS Electronic Oscillators Market are showcased by recent product introductions from top companies such as SiTime, Murata Manufacturing, and Texas Instruments.

