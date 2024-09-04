Parexel Strengthens Real World Research Offering

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world’s largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced the strengthening of its Real World Research (RWR) offering, bringing together the company’s Scientific Data Organization (SDO) and Real World Evidence (RWE) capabilities to better meet growing customer needs. This strategic alignment will more effectively leverage Parexel’s novel study design and methodology for primary site-based real world research and secondary data/non-site-based real world research to offer customers best-in-class evidence generation solutions. Through this approach, Parexel will develop strategies and apply the right data sources that generate RWE across the product lifecycle to help differentiate customers’ products and unlock value creation beginning at the earliest stages of development.



To lead this growing area of focus, Parexel has appointed Mike D’Ambrosio as Senior Vice President, Global Head, Real World Research. In this role, Mr. D’Ambrosio will lead strategic initiatives to enhance customer engagement and delivery across Real World Data (RWD) and RWE services, helping to foster a deeper understanding of patient experiences and outcomes to ensure safety and efficacy in the drug development process.

“With the increasing complexity of asset development and the variability of stakeholder evidentiary needs across lifecycle management, the importance of RWD/RWE strategies has become a critical need. Generation of high-quality RWE across primary, secondary and hybrid data collection methodologies can accelerate and de-risk asset development, differentiate medicines in the real world setting and drive value creation across lifecycle management — ensuring new medicines can be brought to patient communities safely and effectively,” shared Mr. D’Ambrosio. “Parexel’s long history and significant expertise in scientific, methodological, analytical and operational areas uniquely positions the company as a trusted partner to industry for evidence strategy, delivery and dissemination. I’m pleased to lead our talented team as we work to solidify our position as one of industry’s leading organizations in evidence generation.”

Prior to joining Parexel, Mr. D’Ambrosio served as Vice President, Head of Real World Evidence Solutions, at Syneos Health, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility in operations, consulting and leadership over his eight-and-a-half-year tenure with the company. Most recently, he led the RWE solutions consultancy group, overseeing the strategy and delivery of real world evidence, heath economics and outcomes research, epidemiology and data sciences consulting. Mr. D’Ambrosio was also a member of the Medical Affairs leadership team, playing a pivotal role in enhancing functional capabilities, spearheading thought leadership in RWE and championing the wider adoption of RWE across the entire product development journey. He has significant experience developing and implementing growth strategies and driving go-to-market differentiation. While at Syneos Health, Mr. D’Ambrosio led several high-profile business initiatives securing preferred provider partnerships as part of the organization’s Real World Data strategy in Europe.

“The inherent value of data collected in healthcare settings and the insights it can provide into patients’ experiences are essential to the drug development process,” said Stephen Pyke, Chief Clinical Data and Digital Officer. “As the need for RWE continues to grow, particularly in the development of high-cost, complex therapies, our Real World Research team will form strategic collaborations across the industry to support our initiatives and remain flexible to the evolving needs of the healthcare landscape. Mike’s extensive experience in this area makes him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to drive innovation and provide valuable insights using RWE for customers worldwide.”

About Parexel

