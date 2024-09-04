Sticker Mule CEO Endorses Donald Trump Calling Him the Max Happiness President

AMSTERDAM, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July, Sticker Mule’ s CEO, Anthony Constantino made headlines for his statement in response to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and called to stop political hate, noting that “kind-hearted, compassionate people support Trump.”



Anthony’s message was covered by The Wall Street Journal, Wired, Slate, Fast Company, Fortune, The Boston Globe and many more. It accumulated 12 million views on X and was heavily discussed across all social networks.

This week, he posted a detailed explanation of why he’s endorsing Donald Trump – naming him the “ Max Happiness President, ” and called on other influential Trump supporters to break their silence to help calm tensions on both sides.

Many have asked Anthony Constantino why he spoke up despite the business risk, and his response is: “If you look at successful people historically, they don’t run businesses to make money; they like solving big problems. Hate toward Trump supporters is a major problem for both sides and I felt that I could help solve it.”

As CEO of Sticker Mule, Anthony built and runs a company that employs 1,200+ people across 39 countries. He lives part-time in Mexico, speaking Spanish more than English. His experience gives him first-hand insight into the absurdity of anti-Trump hate.

Anthony is available for interviews and prefers tough interviews to easy ones.

